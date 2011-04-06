Select Commercial Funding LLC funds $1,100,000 Loan for a Horse Farm Specialty Property located in Plumstead Township, NJ

Atlantic Beach, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/06/2011 -- Select Commercial Funding LLC announced on Friday, April 1st, 2011 that it originated a $1.1 million dollar loan for the purchase of a specialty property, a Horse Farm located at 283 Long Swamp Road, Plumstead Township, NJ.



Stephen A. Sobin, president of Select Commercial Funding, LLC provided the New Jersey borrower with a 25 year loan.



Select Commercial Funding, LLC specializes in apartment building loans, commercial mortgages and business real estate loans nationwide.



About Select Commercial Funding, LLC and President Stephen A. Sobin

Stephen A. Sobin, has over 25 years of mortgage banking experience. His understanding of the market, underwriting skills, and in-depth knowledge of lender’s requirements guarantee that our clients receive the very best terms available in the market.