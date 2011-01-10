Select Commercial Funding, LLC funds $1,100,000 Motel/Inn Commercial Real Estate Loan located in Cannon Beach, OR

Atlantic Beach, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/10/2011 -- Select Commercial Funding, LLC announced on Tuesday, September, 1st, 2009, that it originated a $1,100,000 loan for the refinance and working capital of Blue Gull Inn, a 14 unit Motel/Inn located at 632 South Hemlock St., Cannon Beach, OR.



Stephen A. Sobin, president of Select Commercial Funding, LLC provided the Oregon borrower with a 25 Year Fixed rate mortgage.



Select Commercial Funding, LLC specializes in Motel/Inn loans nationwide.



About Select Commercial Funding, LLC and President Stephen A. Sobin

Stephen A. Sobin, has over 25 years of mortgage banking experience. His understanding of the market, underwriting skills, and in-depth knowledge of lender’s requirements guarantee that our clients receive the very best terms available in the market.

