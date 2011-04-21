Select Commercial Funding LLC funds $1,600,000 Loan for an Apartment Building located in Washington DC

Atlantic Beach, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/21/2011 -- Select Commercial Funding LLC announced on Wednesday, April 20th, 2011 that it originated a $1.6 million dollar loan for the refinance of a commercial property, an Apartment Building located at 6323 Luzon Avenue NW, Washington DC



Stephen A. Sobin, president of Select Commercial Funding, LLC provided the District of Columbia borrower with a 30 year loan.



Select Commercial Funding, LLC specializes in apartment building loans, commercial mortgages and business real estate loans nationwide.



About Select Commercial Funding, LLC and President Stephen A. Sobin

Stephen A. Sobin, has over 25 years of mortgage banking experience. His understanding of the market, underwriting skills, and in-depth knowledge of lender’s requirements guarantee that our clients receive the very best terms available in the market.

