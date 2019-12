Select Commercial Funding, LLC funds $1,800,000 Office/Retail Commercial Real Estate Loan located in Missouri City, TX

Atlantic Beach, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/29/2010 -- Select Commercial Funding, LLC announced on Monday, April, 20th, 2009, that it originated a $1,800,000 loan for the refinance of Westport Holding Texas LP, a 5 unit Office/Retail located at 5777 Sienna Parkway, Missouri City, TX.



Stephen A. Sobin, president of Select Commercial Funding, LLC provided the Texas borrower with a 10 Year Arm rate on a 60% loan-to-value mortgage. The loan also featured a 25 year amortization.



Select Commercial Funding, LLC specializes in Office/Retail loans nationwide.



About Select Commercial Funding, LLC and President Stephen A. Sobin

Stephen A. Sobin, has over 25 years of mortgage banking experience. His understanding of the market, underwriting skills, and in-depth knowledge of lender’s requirements guarantee that our clients receive the very best terms available in the market.