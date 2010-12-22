Select Commercial Funding, LLC funds $1,965,000 Office/Retail Loan for Property located in Missouri City, TX

Atlantic Beach, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/22/2010 -- Select Commercial Funding, LLC announced on Monday, April 20th, 2009, that it originated a $1,965,000 million dollar loan for the refinance of Westport Holding Texas LP, a 6 unit office/retail space located at 4855 Riverstone Blvd, Missouri City TX.



Stephen A. Sobin, president of Select Commercial Funding, LLC provided the borrower a 10 year fixed rate based on a 60% loan-to-value mortgage. The loan was amortized over a 25 year period.



Select Commercial Funding, LLC specializes in commercial loans, including apartment building, office, retail loans and more. They provide such loans nationwide.



About Select Commercial Funding, LLC and President Stephen A. Sobin

Stephen A. Sobin, has over 25 years of mortgage banking experience. His understanding of the market, underwriting skills, and in-depth knowledge of lender’s requirements guarantee that our clients receive the very best terms available in the market.

