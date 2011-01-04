Select Commercial Funding, LLC funds $3,000,000 Apartment Building Commercial Real Estate Loan located in Denver, CO

Atlantic Beach, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/04/2011 -- Select Commercial Funding, LLC announced on Monday, September, 12th, 2010, that it originated a $3,000,000 loan for the refinance high rate debt of Park Athmar Apartments, a 84 unit Apartment Building located at 1065-1095 South Quivas St., Denver, CO.



Stephen A. Sobin, president of Select Commercial Funding, LLC provided the Colorado borrower with a 10 Year Arm rate on a 65% loan-to-value mortgage. The loan also featured a 30 year amortization.



Select Commercial Funding, LLC specializes in Apartment Building loans nationwide.



About Select Commercial Funding, LLC and President Stephen A. Sobin

Stephen A. Sobin, has over 25 years of mortgage banking experience. His understanding of the market, underwriting skills, and in-depth knowledge of lender’s requirements guarantee that our clients receive the very best terms available in the market.

