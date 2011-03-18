Select Commercial Funding, LLC funds $3,525,000 Special Use Property Loan for a Wind Tunnel located in Raeford, NC

Atlantic Beach, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/18/2011 -- Select Commercial Funding, LLC announced on Thursday, March 17th, 2011, that it originated a $3.525 million dollar loan for the refinance of a vertical wind tunnel located at 190 Paraclete Drive, Raeford, NC.



Stephen A. Sobin, president of Select Commercial Funding, LLC provided the North Carolina borrower with the financing that featured a 25 year term.



Select Commercial Funding, LLC specializes in commercial mortgages and apartment building loans nationwide.



About Select Commercial Funding, LLC and President Stephen A. Sobin

Stephen A. Sobin, has over 25 years of mortgage banking experience. His understanding of the market, underwriting skills, and in-depth knowledge of lender’s requirements guarantee that our clients receive the very best terms available in the market.

