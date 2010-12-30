Select Commercial Funding, LLC funds $500,000 Apartment Building Commercial Real Estate Loan located in New York, NY

Atlantic Beach, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/30/2010 -- Select Commercial Funding, LLC announced on Friday, September, 11th, 2009, that it originated a $500,000 loan for the investment of West 70th Street Apartments, a 10 unit Apartment Building located at 263 West 70th Street, New York, NY.



Stephen A. Sobin, president of Select Commercial Funding, LLC provided the New York borrower with a 5 Year Arm loan. The loan featured a 30 year amortization.



Select Commercial Funding, LLC specializes in Apartment Building loans nationwide.



About Select Commercial Funding, LLC and President Stephen A. Sobin

Stephen A. Sobin, has over 25 years of mortgage banking experience. His understanding of the market, underwriting skills, and in-depth knowledge of lender’s requirements guarantee that our clients receive the very best terms available in the market.

