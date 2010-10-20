Select Commercial Funding, LLC Provides $550,000 Apartment Building Loan for a Multifamily Property in San Diego, CA

Atlantic Beach, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/20/2010 -- Select Commercial Funding, LLC announced on Wednesday, August 16, 2010, that it originated a $550,000 dollar loan for the investment of Texas Street Apartments, a 9 unit apartment complex located at 4467 Texas Street, San Diego, CA.



Stephen A. Sobin, president of Select Commercial Funding, LLC provided the California borrower with a 5 year fixed rate on a 60% loan-to-value mortgage. The loan also featured a 30 year amortization.



Select Commercial Funding, LLC specializes in apartment building loans in most of the country.



About Select Commercial Funding, LLC and President Stephen Sobin

Stephen A. Sobin, has over 25 years of mortgage banking experience. His understanding of the market, underwriting skills, and in-depth knowledge of lender’s requirements guarantee that our clients receive the very best terms available in the market.

