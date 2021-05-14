Torrance, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/14/2021 --Select Dental & Orthodontics Is Open For The Community! Centrally located in Torrance, Select Dental & Orthodontics is open and serving the community - taking care and servicing the dental needs to everyone in the Southern California area. Select Dental & Orthodontics takes pride in being especially excellent with kids and Seniors. Select Dental & Orthodontics, Torrance Dental Office, has over 35 years of experience and is ready to help all with their dental needs. There is nothing more important than a happy smile.



Select Dental & Orthodontics provides an array of dental services and offers comprehensive, caring, and quality dental care that is unmatched by other dental office. Their well-trained dentists specialize in Reconstructive Dentistry, Cosmetic Dentistry, TMJ Disorders, Periodontics, Dental Implants, Endodontics, Orthodontics, and Oral Surgery. When it comes to the more serious procedures that a dental office performs, Select Dental & Orthodontics has the experience to safely and effectively take care of you with a gentle hand. Oral surgery is never fun, but Select Dental makes it as easy of an experience for you. Select Dental's accuracy and precision is something that customers rave about and find reassuring!



Select Dental & Orthodontics is happy to offer and provide their patients with enhanced dental services utilizing advanced technology. One of these services is Zoom Whitening which has become increasingly popular. It is a painless and quick procedure where you can expect to gain up to 8 shades whiter. Select Dental is the local go to dental office in Southern California for Zoom Whitening!



Select Dental & Orthodontics cares - and, they love their Senior patients. Select Dental & Orthodontics, Torrance Dental Office, offers Senior discounts, payment programs, transportation assistance, plenty of parking, and easy building access. Select Dental's top priority is their patients. They seek to exceed expectations with their excellent patient care and effective treatment plans. By understanding their patient's overall oral and dental health needs their treatment plans are curated to meet those goals ultimately improving the appearance and health of your smile.



About Select Dental & Orthodontics

Select Dental & Orthodontics offers cosmetic, restorative, and general dentistry services. The Torrance Dental Office is open to the Southern California community for all dental needs. Their South Bay office is conveniently located so that they can serve a wide range of patients. Their entire staff has a strong commitment to providing every client with the highest standard of personalized dental solutions. Their dentists excel at providing an efficient, gentle and professional experiences in a calming atmosphere to help guide their patients through any anxiety. It is a top priority for all the staff at Select Dental Office that our patients have a full understanding of their dental options and are able to make informed decisions. Select Dental values each patient like a family member and wants nothing but the best, happiest and healthiest smiles leaving their Office doors. Visit Select Dental Office's website at www.selectdentaloffice.com or call (310) 953-9339.