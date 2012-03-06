Atlantic Beach, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/06/2012 --Selectcommercial.com announced on Monday, March 5th, 2012 that it originated a $600,000 loan for the refinance of a commercial property, a Retail Store and Warehouse located at 1401 Willingham Drive, Eastpoint GA



Stephen A. Sobin, president of Selectcommercial.com provided the Georgia borrower with a 30 year loan.

Selectcommercial.com specializes in apartment building loans, commercial mortgages and business real estate loans nationwide.



About Selectcommercial.com and President Stephen A. Sobin

Stephen A. Sobin, has over 25 years of mortgage banking experience. His understanding of the market, underwriting skills, and in-depth knowledge of lender’s requirements guarantee that our clients receive the very best terms available in the market.