Atlantic Beach, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/06/2012 --Selectcommercial.com announced on Monday, March 5th, 2012 that it originated a $1.6 million dollar loan for the refinance of a commercial property, an Apartment Building located at 6323 Luzon Avenue NW, Washington DC



Stephen A. Sobin, president of Selectcommercial.com provided the District of Columbia borrower with a 30 year loan.



Selectcommercial.com specializes in apartment building loans, commercial mortgages and business real estate loans nationwide.



About Selectcommercial.com and President Stephen A. Sobin

Stephen A. Sobin, has over 25 years of mortgage banking experience. His understanding of the market, underwriting skills, and in-depth knowledge of lender’s requirements guarantee that our clients receive the very best terms available in the market.