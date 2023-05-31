Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/31/2023 --Selenium, a powerful trace element, which is crucial for successful male as well as female fertility, protects against heart disease and boosts the immune system.



"Selenium is an important ingredient in QINAO® PASSION MALE and QINAO® PASSION FEMALE dietary supplements, which help reduce stress and enhance desire," said Felix Schmitt, head of QINAO®, a division of a German pharmaceutical company. "At QINAO®, we believe everything starts in your mind, which controls energy, desire, hunger, relaxation, and much more.



"Stress, depression, and focus all start in your brain," he added. "If your mind is not operating at an optimum level, you will not be able to enjoy life. Stress and desire are all connected. If you are stressed, you will have trouble enjoying pleasure or desire."



QINAO® supplements contain Fenugreek Extract, Rose Root Extract, Zinc, Vitamin B6, Chili Pepper Extract, L-Arginine, L-Citrulline, and Selenium.



Research suggests the ingredients have the following health benefits:



- Fenugreek Extract may boost performance.

- Rose Root Extract may help fight stress, enhance brain function, reduce anxiety, promote metabolic health, and increase exercise endurance.

- Zinc may promote fertility health in men and women.

- Vitamin B6 may help with depression, improve brain function, and regulate hormonal activity

- Chili Pepper Extract may relieve migraines, fights inflammation, promotes red blood cell growth, and improve cognitive function.

- L-Arginine may support heart health, builds muscles, and improve male health.

- L-Citrulline may increase athletic performance, reduce high blood pressure, and improve male health.



"Our QINAO® PASSION dietary supplements supply your brain with the best nutrients from nature," Schmitt said. "Remember, your body needs a healthy mind to function properly."



For more information about QINAO® PASSION MALE and PASSION FEMALE, please visit https://en.qinao.de/.



Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This press release is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Please check with your doctor.