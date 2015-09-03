Self Catering Scotland Opens New Line of Pet Friendly Luxury Holiday Homes

Blairgowrie, Scotland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/03/2015 --Luxury Holidays Homes are ideal for family vacations as they come with spacious interiors and luxurious facilities such as a spa or sauna. Self Catering Scotland, a rental properties company, knows this fact too well and have luxury holiday homes in Scotland available in Achiltibuie, Nr Aviemore, Cairngorms and Altandhu.The holiday homes vary in design and facilities but offer the same high standards. The new line of cottages that they have made available are also pet friendly. Self Catering Scotland is owned by dog lovers, and they understand how a family may consider their four legged pets to be a family member as well. This makes any pet loving family have a more complete vacation.



Self Catering Scotland directly owns their cottages and this makes any bookings to be handled, done so by them. Their cottages are available for booking for local and international tourists, directly without being handled by any third party agencies. This makes any concerns or questions that a guest may have can be addressed immediately. Any interested guest can visit their website at www.selfcatering-scotland.net where all of the luxury homes are showcased. An option to submit a booking is available on each cottage's page or an enquiry form for those who may still have questions.



Since the beginning, Self Catering Scotland's luxury homes have welcomed pets, but due to some irresponsible guests, a few rules for dogs have to be implemented in order to maintain the pet friendly nature of the self catering homes. These rules are only there mainly for health and hygiene concerns and can actually serve as a guide on how families can care for their pets while continually enjoying their vacation. Depending on which cottage is booked, there are different forest trails that are monitored by the Forestry Commission in Scotland. This makes dog walking a safe and easy activity. The Forestry Commission Scotland website even provides suggestions for forest walks.



About Self Catering Scotland

Self Catering Scotland is an online booking company that offers clients a wide variety of options for luxury holiday cottages that are available in Scotland. Self Catering Scotland is a part of Great Self Catering and the owner of the cottages advertised on their company website.



To know more about the company and for bookings, visit http://www.selfcatering-scotland.net



Clients may also e-mail them at info@selfcatering-scotland.net or call them on 07947754454. The company's business address is located at Great Rental Properties Ltd, 9 Reform Street, Blairgowrie, PH10 6BD.