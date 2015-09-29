Self Catering Scotland Opens New Line of Scottish Lodges with Hot Tubs

Glasgow, Scotland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/29/2015 --More and more Scotland tourists have preferred staying in holiday homes with hot tubs. This trend may have originated form places such as Finland or California,where hot tubs or Jacuzzis are a very common part of a tourist's accommodation. In Scotland's winter season however, tourists want to warm up from the cold nights by spending an evening in the hot tub. Even for the summer holidays, tourists want to have a soothing or relaxing dip after a long summer day of activities.Self Catering Scotland has listened to their market and has now a long list of luxury cottages that they have equipped with an outdoor hot tub. They have made these Scottish Lodges with Hot Tubs available for booking in their website, www.selfcatering-scotland.net/cottages-with-hot-tubs.html, where a complete list of all their cottages can be found.



Each cottage has a full description of its location, what it has to offer, and what guests can expect. Each cottage has a video that offers a quick tour inside and around the holiday home. The amenities and features also differ from cottage to cottage, like having open fires, wifi, sea view or mountain view but have common features such as the outdoor hot tub. The model and type of jacuzzi hot tub that goes along with each cottage is also clearly specified and can be seen with each accompanying image. Their cottages are also pet friendly, which can be a preference to those guests who have dogs and would want to take the entire family on vacation.



The company's website allows for a quick inquiry via their live chat feature. There is also a booking form for those who have already chosen their desired lodge. They just have to specify the dates that they want to book and how many guests there will be. For those still unsure, they can head onto the website's prices page or view more of their other cottages available for booking.



Self Catering Scotland offers holiday accommodations that specialize in Scottish cottages with outdoor hot tubs or Jacuzzis. They have lodges in Cairngorms, Achiltibuie, Nr Aviemore and Atlandhu that can be booked via their website, www.selfcatering-scotland.net. Interested clients can head to their office at West Regent Street, Glasgow, Glasgow City G2, or call them at 07947754454. They can also be emailed through info@selfcatering-scotland.net