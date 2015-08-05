Self Catering Scotland's Latest Cottages Now Ready for Booking

Blairgowrie, Scotland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/05/2015 --Self Catering Scotland is a booking company for luxury holiday cottages located in Scotland. It is a part of Great Rental Properties and caters to tourists and holiday goers who are looking for the perfect cottage to stay in Scotland. The company frequently updates their list of luxury holiday cottages and the most recent additions are now available for booking. Interested clients may inquire through their website at www.selfcatering-scotland.net. Live chat is also available for those who have important queries regarding bookings and the cottages. All of the holiday cottages included in the list are owned by Self Catering Scotland and transactions will go through the owner directly.



Self Catering Scotland provides the most recent list of available cottages accessible through their homepage. Where applicable, there are ratings provided and exclusive video footage of the cottage. There are detailed descriptions provided on every cottage, the location, amenities as well as the provided features of individual properties. All of the luxury cottages on the list are pet-friendly and equipped with hot tub and sauna. To check if a certain cottage is available, clients should go to the 'Prices' tab to check for available cottages because there might be last minute cancellations.



To get more options, customer may check under the different tabs provided – cottages with sea views, cottages with hot tubs and honeymoon cottages. Last minute deals are also offered from time to time and may be checked at the 'Last Minute Deals' tab. Booking online can be done by sending an email to bookings@selfcatering-scotland.net. An informative map is also provided for those who are not familiar with the cottages location in Scotland, as well as photos included in the description of each cottage. Self Catering Scotland has many options when it comes to cottages that are perfect for family with pets as well as couples. To learn more about their offers, call 07947754454.



About Self Catering Scotland

Self Catering Scotland is an online booking company that offers clients a wide variety of options for luxury holiday cottages that are available in Scotland. Self Catering Scotland is a part of Great Self Catering and the owner of the cottages advertised on their company website. To know more about the company and for bookings, visit http://www.selfcatering-scotland.net. Clients may also e-mail them at info@selfcatering-scotland.net or call them on 07947754454. The company's business address is located at Great Rental Properties Ltd, 9 Reform Street, Blairgowrie, PH10 6BD.