Self-Compacting Concrete Market to Rise at 4.5% from Viscosity Agent Design Mix by 2024

Selbyville, DE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/18/2018 --The Viscosity agent design mix Self-compacting concrete market is set to grow at over 4.5% CAGR over 2017-2024. In this type, lower powder quantity is used which is approximately 350-450 kg/m3 which results in higher water/cement ratio and high water/powder ratio. It is characterized by modifying concrete structure at a microscopic level, enhancing viscosity and improving stability, but is preferred less compared to combination owing to its cost ineffectiveness.



Self-compacting Concrete Market size is poised to surpass USD 30.2 billion by 2024. Strong product demand in North America which is attributed to rising drilling activities majorly due to growing oil & gas industry will make substantial contribution to self-compacting concrete market size by 2024. For example, according to World Oil, drilling activities in the U.S. will increase by 26.8% in 2017 and henceforth augmenting drilling wells count to 18,552. Product is extensively used in oil & gas industry mainly in drilling shafts, pipelines, etc. to recover reserves beneath the ground, or to set up pipelines for transporting crude oil/gas from one place to another which will make prominent contribution to the self-compacting concrete market size in the forecast timespan.



High cost of raw material including admixture, fibers, etc. and restricted product use in infrastructure sector may hinder self-compacting concrete market size by 2024. However, better aesthetic value, low yield stress and reduced labor cost of product compared to conventional concrete will to generate growth avenues for self-compacting concrete market size by 2024.



In terms of revenue, admixture for self-compacting concrete market size was valued over USD 10 million in 2016. These are mineral admixtures which comprise of fly ash, hydrated lime, silica fume and ground blast furnace slag. It also constitutes chemical admixture which includes super plasticizers, viscosity modifying agents, etc. They possess properties similar to concrete which enhances the strength and density of finished concrete and henceforth augment the overall performance of concrete in the longer run which will make noteworthy contribution to self-compacting concrete market size by 2024.



Self-compacting concrete market for drilled shafts was valued over USD 2 billion in 2016. Product finds extensive applications in oil & gas, building & construction and infrastructure industry, etc. This technique is employed to avoid coarse aggregates congestion which lead to segregation of concrete inside and outside of the cage owing to its greater workability compared to conventional drilled shaft concrete which will make substantial contribution to self-compacting concrete market size by 2024.



Self-compacting concrete market for building & construction attained a major chunk of the overall industry share which was valued over USD 10 billion in 2016. Self-compacting concrete is extensively used in constructing buildings in commercial and residential sector owing to value added properties of product which includes low yield stress, aesthetic value, lower labor cost, etc. This technology does not require vibration to settle and maintains homogeneity owing to its high flowability and thus will make significant contribution to building & construction segment of self-compacting concrete market size by 2024.



Asia Pacific self-compacting concrete market size attained the highest market size and was valued over USD 14 billion in 2016. This is mainly due to rapid industrialization and urbanization which is chiefly due to rising population pace which will drive construction industry in the region in the near future. Government has been forming policies under structural reform plans to implement large projects in order to improve the overall infrastructure in the region which will positively influence the self-compacting concrete market size by 2024.



Browse key industry insights spread across 258 pages with 403 market data tables & 31 figures & charts from the report, "Self-compacting Concrete Market Size By Raw Material (Fine & Coarse Aggregates, Water, Cement, Admixture, Fibers), By Design Mix (Powder, Viscosity Agent, Combination), By Application (Concrete frames, Metal decking, Columns, Drilled shafts), By End-user (Building & Construction, Infrastructure, Oil & Gas), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, China, India, Japan, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, GCC), Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2017 – 2024"



