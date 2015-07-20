Self-Development Book Mentor Me Becomes a Best Seller on Amazon

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/20/2015 --A new self-help book released on Amazon has become one of the fastest-selling self-development books on the popular shopping network. Mentor Me, was written by Ken Poirot and has become a best seller on Amazon. It aims to help people change their lives for the better.



The Groundbreaking Practical Self-Help, Mentoring, Coaching, Personal Success, and Business Guide is about personal transformation. The book gives the reader the knowledge and the skills to remove negative parts of their life and change it into a positive to achieve their goals.



Ken Poirot wrote his book using the three keys to success. The three keys include 1) Goal Setting 2) Time Management and 3) Life Skills, whereby using these skills within a career or personal life can gain the results a person wants to achieve. A full explanation of the three keys can be found on the author's blog https://www.goodreads.com/author_blog_posts/8699199-the-three-keys-to-success, but, in general, these steps set a person on the right path for a better quality of life.



When Ken Poirot was asked why he wrote the book, he replied: ""I wrote the book 'Mentor Me' to help people achieve their vision of success in life. I wanted to help people improve their overall quality of everyday life and achieve positive results in any area of their life that was failing. I wasn't happy with the current books on the subject in the marketplace. Most are just theory or not very helpful at all."



Unlike other self-help books on the market, Mentor Me is written in a clear and conversational manner and does not dictate to the reader. Instead, it provides the reader with motivation, inspiration and easy to implement advice to achieve real results.



There comes a time in a person's life when they are not happy and want more out of life. However, without the skills and the coaching needed they fail to achieve their goals. That could be a career goal or a lifestyle choice, but with Mentor Me, a person stuck in a rut could achieve positive self-development and get the job or the life they want and deserve.



To learn more about Mentor Me and why it has achieved so many positive reviews by book reviewers and readers who have bought the self-help book, please visit http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00KPGM28C



About Ken Poirot

Ken Poirot is a financial professional with over eighteen years' experience as both a successful financial advisor and sales manager.