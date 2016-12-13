Selffee Launches Indiegogo Campaign to Share Selffee Cookies and Other Edibles Beyond NYC

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/13/2016 --Ingenious NYC food and beverage technology startup, Selffee, has just launched their crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo to introduce their latest product, the tasty and hilarious Selffee Cookie, and to raise funds to scale their already well-loved business.



Selffee is the one and only edible photo booth. The innovative duo behind the startup, Farsh Kanji and David Weiss, have been creating smiles and engaging audiences at pop-ups, corporate events, and parties around the New York City area for the past six months with their exclusive app and printing technology. Using only safe, FDA-approved, and flavorless dyes, consumers can snap, print, and sip or eat their image, which is printed directly onto an edible within a minute or two.



The response to this breakthrough idea, which elegantly brings together the undeniable popularity of the selfie with food, has been incredibly positive. This is why the founders are working to scale their startup and take the art of Selffee snapping and eating to a broader audience.



Selffee will open a storefront in NYC in 2017, where customers can come in to enjoy eating their face on cookies, cupcakes, marshmallows, or other edibles, or sipping their image from an iced coffee, green tea, or milkshake. This base location will also allow the new company to fulfill e-commerce orders, shipping Selffee cookies and cupcakes across the country, and to set up for events.



Selffee is asking for backers to help them raise $30,000 to cover some of the costs of their permanent storefront in New York, and to be able to expand to other locations in the future. Contributors to the campaign can be the first to sink their teeth into a Selffee Cookie, which right now is only available through the Indiegogo campaign. Aside from the visionary edibles, backers can choose from great rewards such as a Selffee Mug or T-shirt or the chance to have the Selffee edible photo booth attend an event or visit a kid's charity in New York City in the donor's name.



To learn more or to make a donation, visit the Selffee Indiegogo page.



About Selffee

Selffee is a cutting-edge food and technology company founded by chiropractor and entrepreneur, Farsh Kanji and former fashion sales director and greenhouse entrepreneur, David Weiss. The two discovered that they shared a love of new, exciting ideas when they met at a silent meditation retreat in Northern Thailand, and came together to create the first edible photo booth. After early success, the startup has plans to continue expanding to fulfill the growing demands of the public to 'eat their face'.