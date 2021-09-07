Selfin Raising Money via Crowdfunding for Anti-Facebook Social Media Platform

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/07/2021 --Selfin is a privacy-focused social network that shows users what they want to see and pays people to be social influencers. Privacy means that a user's data is theirs alone and not a commodity to be bought, sold, or shared. Every feature Selfin delivers gives users total control of their private information while enabling them to engage with the content they want to see.



Selfin believes social networks should be platforms for people to talk, have fun, build relationships, be empowered, and change. Social media platforms should be places that are beneficial for our society and that's it.



But that's not the way it is now and Selfin is on a mission to change that.



Sadly, we find ourselves more and more dissatisfied with existing networks, but we are still using them constantly. These platforms are single-mindedly bent on making money on their users every minute they can one way or another. Facebook is a Drug. It's time to Say No.



The Netflix movie "The Social Dilemma" exposed the underbelly of how Facebook operates. It's time to say no to advertising, tracking and manipulating.



Switching to Selfin, users will enjoy benefits Facebook would never dream of offering such as:



Privacy and Security. Everything a user does and likes is nobody's business.



Control. Other social networks try to dictate what is seen using privacy-invasive algorithms and paid advertising. With Selfin, users have complete control over their newsfeed.



Monetization. All members of Selfin can participate in a revenue-sharing program and become paid influencers.



Better picture management. Not all photos are taken in portrait mode. Selfin takes care of that.



These are just a few of the many features Selfin promises. Selfin believes in power to the people



It's time people took back their power and be a part of a better social media experience.



Everyone is encouraged to back this crowdfunding campaign and become a part of change. The Selfin crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter - https://bit.ly/3DrrhU9