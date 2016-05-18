Sell My House Fast Helps Homeowners Sell Their Homes Quickly

Manchester, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/18/2016 --A UK property company has launched a service where they purchase properties quick for cash. The service, launched by Sell My House Fast is aimed at those owners who need cash fast to move to a new home or need to free up capital for emergencies or to deal with the payment of debts.



Sell My House Fast, was launched in 2015 and is registered as an estate agent and is a member of Property Ombudsman Scheme and the Financial Ombudsman Service. Since being launched, they have helped hundreds of property owners to sell their house quickly without the expense of estate agents or marketing fees.



David Pickup, the owner of Sell My House Fast, said: "We pride ourselves in offering a solution where property owners can sell their home quickly. There are many reasons why someone needs to sell their home quickly, which can include a family emergency. We provide a service that allows the owner to remove the stress of waiting for a buyer, or paying out large fees that come with selling a property."



Selling a property fast for cash has become more popular in recent years with more property owners wishing to move finding themselves faced with house sales that fall through. By using a property fast for cash service, the homeowner does not have to worry about the purchaser pulling out at the last minute or waiting in a chain to purchase a new property. With the speedy service, Sell My House Fast can make the move to a new property much quicker, allowing the property owner to be in the driving seat when it comes to purchasing their next property.



It is a known fact that a person who has cash in the bank is in a much better position when putting in an offer for a new property than someone who is in a chain or requires a new mortgage. Estate Agents have reported, a person who has cash in the bank can communicate with an estate agent to reduce the cost of new home. Sell My House can make that happen by purchasing the house for cash quickly.



