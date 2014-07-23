Sell My Motor Home Fast Provides Free Valuation on Used Vans

Perthshire, Scotland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/23/2014 --Owners of used motor homes or caravans who are planning to sell their vehicles would be delighted to know that a team of used vehicle specialists is offering a free valuation on all types of second hand motor homes and caravans. Sell My Motor Home Fast is a UK based car purchasing company that buys good quality used motor homes and caravans which include hi-tops, coach-built, elevating roofs and twin axle class-As. The company is offering a free vehicle valuation on their website, Sellmymotorhomefast.co.uk. To avail the free valuation, interested sellers must provide their registration number, motor home or caravan information and contact details. The company will contact the seller if there is any additional information required regarding the vehicle. After all information is collected, Sell My Motor Home Fast will offer a price appropriate to the vehicle. The price is affected by the conditions of the vehicle, the number of similar vehicles the company has in stock and other criteria that will be discussed during the transaction. After an agreement is met, the seller can bring the vehicle to the company’s Perthshire address or be collected by a representative. Afterwards, the cash offer is sent directly to the seller’s bank account within the day. The offer applies to anywhere in the UK and Ireland. All offers are completely without obligation and valid for seven days. A seller can even use the motor home as part of a payment when planning to purchase other vehicles that the company sells.



Selling used motor homes or caravans is a daunting task. Unlike other vehicles, motor homes do not have a standard price in the market. Owners who are planning to sell their second hand vans are at risk of shady deals from untrustworthy buyers. Sell My Motor Home Fast wants to provide these owners a reliable, safe and easy way to appraise their vehicles. Visit Sellmymotorhomefast.co.uk to learn more about their services.



About Sell My Motor Home Fast

Sell My Motor Home Fast is a company that buys used motor homes and caravans. The company has been in the motor trade industry for 15 years. Their address is Ruthvenfield Road, Inveralmond, Industrial Estate, Perth, PH1 3XF, United Kingdom. Their email address is info@instantmotorbuyer.co.uk and contact number is 01738 443628.