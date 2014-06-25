Sell Your Motor Home Fast Announce an Alternative Way to Sell a Motorhome

Perthshire, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/25/2014 --Selling a motor home is a big challenge for some owners. It can take numerous steps and a lengthy process to ensure that the motor home will reach buyers in the market. A team of motor home specialists claims they have an easier way for homeowners to sell their vehicle. Interested clients can visit their website, Sellmymotorhomefast.co.uk, to get a free valuation of the vehicle. Registration details will be asked for such as the vehicle and contact information of the seller. Once the registration details are sent, a representative will contact the person through phone or email for the free valuation. Certain factors are then studied that can affect the price of the offer such as the number of similar vehicles they have in stock. The company stated that all offers made are valid for seven days and comes with no obligation of a sale. If the person agrees with the conditions and offer, the company will directly transfer money to the person’s bank account at the end of the day and send a representative to inspect and collect the vehicle.



Sell Your Motor Home Fast listed the common issues involved in selling a motorhome which are; getting the caravan or motorhome super clean for photographs, taking lots of pictures and choosing the right ones, paying for expensive adverts in the local press or motor-trade papers, travelling around town putting posters in shops, having strangers come over to view the caravan or motorhome, dealing with bounced checks and delayed payments, waiting for viewers who don't show up, taking less than what the motorhome or caravan is worth and lastly paying for storage until the motorhome or caravan sells. These problems are eliminated when a homeowner opts for the services provided by companies like Sell Your Motor Home Fast.



Sell Your Motor home Fast services clients across UK and Ireland. They have included an FAQ section for more information about their services and offers.



About Sell Your Motor Home Fast

Sell Your Motor Home Fast is a company that buys owned motorhomes and caravans. The company has been in the motor trade industry for 15 years. Their address is Ruthvenfield Road, Inveralmond, Industrial Estate, Perth, PH1 3XF. Their email address is info@instantmotorbuyer.co.uk and contact number is 01738 443628.