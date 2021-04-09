SELLect Sales Development Names Merit Kahn President and Chief Executive Officer

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/09/2021 --SELLect Sales Development announced today that Merit Kahn has been appointed as the company's new CEO and President, effective April 9, 2021.



Merit brings over 20 years of experience in sales, sales management, coaching, training, consulting, writing, and speaking. Merit served as the Senior VP of Sales for a nationwide sales training organization, developed the proprietary Merit Method for Sales Mastery System, and currently co-hosts The Smarter Sales Show podcast featured on The Sales Experts Channel.



"I can think of no one better to lead SELLect Sales," said Carey Balzer, Co-Founder and Head of Licensing. "Merit's experience as Founder of her own company combined with her 20-year career in sales make her the ideal candidate for the position."



Most recently, Merit served as the Founder of Merit-based Business, a business academy that includes a collection of programs designed for sales professionals, entrepreneurs, and business professionals of all industries.



"SELLect Sales has truly revolutionized the world of sales through technology, and I couldn't be more honored to have been chosen to lead the company," Merit said. "I am so excited to have the opportunity to continue my vision at a larger, more established organization. My life's work is about helping entrepreneurs and business professionals attain the knowledge and tools to achieve sales goals."



Assuming her new position as CEO and President, Merit will provide counsel and guidance to SELLect Sales' leadership and support the ongoing successful execution of their long-term strategic plan. Merit's work experience and certifications in both Emotional Intelligence and cultural transformation give her a unique perspective for hiring, selling, and retaining top talent.



About SELLect Sales Development

Founded in 2007, SELLect Sales Development specializes in sales training, sales management training, and sales consulting. Certified SELLect Sales trainers offer solutions that help people and businesses realize their full selling potential.



To learn more about Merit Kahn, visit her website at meritbasedbusiness.com.