Semi-Truck Accident South of Tulsa Spills Meat All Over Highway

Tulsa, OK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/08/2019 --The wreck occurred on the morning of April 25th, a few miles south of Glenpool, Oklahoma. A Driver Made an Unsafe Lane ChangeBased on a preliminary investigation of the accident. Law enforcement officials believe that the collision occurred after a woman in a small vehicle shifted lanes directly in front of the semi-truck. With little time to respond, the driver of the semi truck swerved to avoid her car. However, he was unable to do so, clipping her vehicle in the process. In doing so the trailer became detached from the commercial truck and rolled over onto the highway.



The Rollover Accident Resulted in Lengthy Delays



As a result, packaged meat products spilled across both lanes of the highway. Highway crews spent much of the day securing the accident scene and cleaning up the wreckage. In total, it took approximately six hours to get lanes on the highway reopened for traffic in both directions. It took several more hours to open all lanes.



Three Injuries Reported, But All Victims Should Make a Full Recovery



The semi truck had two occupants, both who sustained minor injuries in the rollover crash. However, neither of them required professional medical attention. The woman driving the smaller vehicle went to a local hospital for a medical evaluation. She's listed in stable condition, and is expected to make a full recovery. A spokesperson for the City of Glenpool observed that this accident could have been far worse.



Semi Truck Rollover Accidents are Especially Dangerous



As Tulsa, OK truck accident attorney Charles Bryan Alred explains, "Semi trucks can weigh more than 80,000 pounds. When collisions occur, it is not uncommon for large trucks to rollover. Unfortunately, rollover accidents have the potential to be catastrophic, even deadly. It is essential that trucking companies ensure that trailers are properly loaded and safely balanced. In order to minimize the risk of a rollover." The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) conducted a comprehensive analysis of large truck rollover crashes. The study found that most semi truck rollover accidents are fundamentally preventable. The three most common reasons roll-overs occur are speeding, truck driver inattention, and improperly loaded trailers.