Seminar Offers Employers Valuable Employee Relations Skills

Enfield, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/21/2012 --Caring Solutions a Connecticut senior home care agency www.ctcaringsolutions.com and Hartford Healthcare Federal Credit Union http://ww2.hhcu.org/ have partnered to create an innovative resource for local home care employers. This resource is the Home Care Business Solutions Seminar which is being offered at the Farmington Club on Tuesday May 22, 2012 from 8 AM to 4 PM.



This program was originally developed by Ms Sandy Sergeant, Executive Director of Caring Solutions. Ms Sergeant, a leader in the development and implementation of quality home care practices, saw the need to approach employee issues more proactivly. Recognizing the effectiveness of a positive team approach that helps management work most effectively with employees on behalf of customers, she has tried to provide resources to make this more achievable.



The Home Care Business Solutions Seminar is designed to provide local home care providers, and in fact, employers in any business area the tools they need to define and implement procedures that prevent costly employment problems. These problems include wrongful dismissal claims, misunderstandings of employer’s responsibilities and rights, and inaccurate employee handbooks that can be expensive to business owners.



The seminar includes Carol R. Censki an Adjudiction Specialist who served with the Connecticut Department of Labor for 36 years, panel discussions on employer best practices, and the opportunity to network with other local employers from the home care, and other businesses.



On site registration is also available on the day of the seminar



To learn more about how you can register contact Caring Solutions at: (877) 369-5602



