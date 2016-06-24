Senator Barbara Boxer of California Is Featured on AJC Radio's Spotlight on Capitol Hill

Denver, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/24/2016 --Advocacy group, A Just Cause, announces this Thursday's, June 23, 2016 segment of AJC Radio's, "Spotlight on Capitol Hill" will shine the spotlight on Senator Barbara Boxer (D - CA) (http://www.AJCRadio.com, 8-10 PM ET).



"Spotlight on Capitol Hill focuses on the importance of supporting our elected officials. Each show is dedicated to talking about, and interviewing with, Congress members concerning the work they are doing to help the American people," explains Lamont Banks, Executive Director of A Just Cause. "Our unique radio segment gives us the opportunity to share their achievements, and discuss significant issues and important legislation with America," adds Banks.



According to her official website: "Barbara Boxer became a United States Senator in January 1993 after 10 years of service in the House of Representatives and six years on the Marin County Board of Supervisors. In November 2010, she was reelected to her fourth term in the Senate. A national leader on environmental protection, Senator Boxer is the ranking member on the U.S. Senate's Committee on Environment and Public Works (EPW). Senator Boxer is also the ranking member of the Senate Select Committee on Ethics. She is a senior member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, where she chairs the first subcommittee ever to focus on global women's issues. Senator Boxer is also a member of the Democratic leadership in the Senate, serving as the Chief Deputy Whip since 2005." (https://www.boxer.senate.gov/?p=biography)



"Senator Boxer's advocacy for families, children, consumers, and the environment are issues important for all Americans," says Lisa Stewart of A Just Cause. I see Senator Boxer as a hard-working, committed woman, which is why she's capable of achieving so much on Capitol Hill. Her influence, her drive, and her success is an inspiration for all women," concludes Stewart.



"Senator Barbara Boxer has been working diligently since her reelection in 2010 on issues that are right in line with A Just Cause," says Banks. "In 2010 she founded the Senate Military Family Caucus to help address the challenges faced by families of U.S. service members who sacrifice so much for our country, and she also helped create the Defense Task Force on Mental Health and secured millions in federal funding to improve medical care for severely burned soldiers." (https://www.boxer.senate.gov/?p=biography)



Senator Boxer was born in Brooklyn, New York to Jewish parents. She graduated from Brooklyn College where she met her husband, Stewart Boxer. She's been married over 50 years. Senator Barbara Boxer moved to California with her husband in 1965, where she raised their two children, Doug and Nicole. She now has four grandchildren.



"We will discuss more of Senator Boxer's accomplishments on this week's show, so be sure to tune in. The AJC Radio family would like to thank Senator Barbara Boxer for the diligent work she has done for the citizens of this country, and her efforts on Capitol Hill," says Banks.



