Senator Bernie Sanders Is Featured on AJC Radio's Spotlight on Capitol Hill as a Just Cause Honors His Contributions to the United States

Denver, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/26/2017 --Advocacy group, A Just Cause, announces this Thursday's, May 25, 2017 segment of AJC Radio's, "Spotlight on Capitol Hill" will shine the spotlight on Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) (http://www.AJCRadio.com, 8-10 PM ET).



"AJC Radio focuses on the importance of supporting our elected officials and those who use their social and political voices to strengthen, unite, and seek change to improve our country for all Americans," says Lamont Banks, AJC Radio Host. "On this Spotlight on Capitol Hill, A Just Cause shares the legacy of Bernie Sanders, one of the most admirable Senators in Congress. As he moves forward after his 2016 Presidential run, he continues to serve the America people with more purpose and tenacity than ever. We will be discussing the many accomplishments, challenges, and sacrifices he has made while serving this country and the state of Vermont. We invite everyone to tune in this week as AJC Radio hosts honor a legend in Congress. You don't want to miss this edition of Spotlight on Capitol Hill on AJC Radio," adds Banks.



Senator Sanders experience in both the House (1991-2007) and Senate (2007-present) gives him a unique take on the necessity of bipartisan efforts to accomplish every goal on Capitol Hill. Bernie Sanders is known for shaking things up in Washington as a no-nonsense, outspoken advocate for the people. Always being mindful of his time and respectful of his peers while Congress is in session, Sanders manages to graciously get his point across, while dutifully hammering the opposition based on facts, rather than unsubstantiated information. He's educated, well versed, and he won't leave you feeling as though you've wasted your time. He proves at 75 years of age, he still has enough stamina to make things happen. During 2016, Senator Sanders's committee assignments were as follows: Committee on the Budget (Ranking Member), Committee on Environment and Public Works, Subcommittee on Clean Air and Nuclear Safety, Subcommittee on Green Jobs and the New Economy, Subcommittee on Transportation and Infrastructure, Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, Subcommittee on Energy, Subcommittee on National Parks, Subcommittee on Water and Power, Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions, Subcommittee on Children and Families, Subcommittee on Primary Health and Aging, (Ranking Member), and Committee on Veterans' Affairs (former Chair). (https://www.sanders.senate.gov/about/committees)



"Bernie Sanders is serving his second term in the U.S. Senate after winning re-election in 2012 with 71 percent of the vote. His previous 16 years in the House of Representatives make him the longest serving independent member of Congress in American History. Born in 1941 in Brooklyn, Sanders attended James Madison High School, Brooklyn College and the University of Chicago. After graduating in 1964, he moved to Vermont. In 1981, he was elected (by 10 votes) to the first of four terms as mayor of Burlington. Sanders lectured at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard and at Hamilton College in upstate New York before his 1990 election as Vermont's at-large member in Congress. The Almanac of American Politics calls Sanders a "practical and successful legislator." (https://www.sanders.senate.gov/about)



Senator Sanders' resounding goal has been to fight for the good of all Americans. He stands for positive change that defies the continual oppression by the "establishment" toward the middle-class and poor of America. He has faced much opposition, contempt and insults from his peers, trying to accomplish this. He strongly opposes laws that are unethical, destructive, or designed to only benefit and preserve the rich, while trampling everyone else in society. His legacy is that of a dedicated, progressive, and honorable American and humanitarian, who never stops fighting for the people.



In the 2016 Presidential election, by rejecting donations from the financial industry, large corporations, and any associated Super PAC, he was able to get further than anyone would have imagined based on his integrity and commitment to the people. When he withdrew, many Americans felt a sense of despair. Bernie Sanders offered Americans an alternative, a political revolution if you will, at a time of uncertainty concerning America's future. Many of his supporters chose not to vote at all, because they did not believe in, and lacked trust of the other candidates. However, Senator Sanders understood the greater purpose for the American people was more important than his personal ambition. During the election he proved he was not "all talk" when he formally endorsed Hilary Clinton. It was yet another act of self-sacrifice for the sake of America. He showed the American people how to carry on with the utmost professionalism, patriotism, and purpose. He and his wife Jane O'Meara Sanders literally put all the naysayers to shame, and came out of the 2016 Presidential election with dignity and honor.



Join AJC Radio hosts as they highlight the accomplishments of Senator Bernie Sanders on this week's show. Call into the live show at (646) 200-0628. AJC Radio hosts welcome your questions and comments.



We've highlighted and interviewed both Democrats and Republicans alike, in the House and in the Senate, on our show to include: Congressman John Conyers, Jr., (D – MI), Congressman James Sensenbrenner (R – WI), Senator Mike Lee (R – UT), Senator Chuck Grassley (R – IA), Congresswoman Barbara Lee (D – CA), Congressman Hakeem Jeffries (D – IL), Congressman Danny Davis (D – IL), Senator Barbara Boxer (D – CA), Congressman Bob Goodlatte (R – UT), Congressman Jason Chaffetz (R – UT), Congressman Trey Gowdy (R – SC), just to name a few. Please go to the AJC Radio archives to listen to the many other members of Congress previously highlighted on our show as well.



Follow us on Twitter @AJCRadio. AJC Radio, "Spotlight on Capitol Hill" segments air Thursdays, 8-10 PM ET.