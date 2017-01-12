Senator Dianne Feinstein of Cailfornia Is Highlighted on AJC Radio's Spotlight on Capitol Hill

Denver, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/12/2017 --Advocacy group, A Just Cause, announces this Thursday's, January 5, 2017 segment of AJC Radio's, "Spotlight on Capitol Hill" will shine the spotlight on Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) (http://www.AJCRadio.com, 8-10 PM ET).



"Spotlight on Capitol Hill focuses on the importance of supporting our elected officials and those who are using their social and political voices to strengthen, unite, and improve our country for all Americans," explains Lamont Banks, Executive Director of A Just Cause. "A Just Cause intends to make 2017 our best year ever by using our presence in Washington and our radio platform to shine the light on the important issues facing America. Each show is dedicated to discussing current news, key initiatives and necessary work being done by our legislators to better this country. We invite everyone to tune in this week as we highlight Senator Dianne Feinstein, "says Banks.



According to the Senator's official website: "As California's senior Senator, Dianne Feinstein has built a reputation as an independent voice, working with both Democrats and Republicans to find commonsense solutions to the problems facing California and the nation" … "Since her election to the Senate in 1992, Senator Feinstein has worked in a bipartisan way to build a significant record of legislative accomplishments, helping strengthen the nation's security at home and abroad, combat crime and violence, battle cancer and protect natural resources in California and across the country." (http://www.feinstein.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/biography)



Senator Feinstein's contributions concerning environmental and natural resources, national security, crime and justice, and health are to be commended. At age 83, she is currently the oldest serving United States Senator, and she is the only woman to preside over a US Presidential Inauguration (that of Barak Obama). AJC Radio hosts will discuss the many accomplishments, legislation and awards of Senator Dianne Feinstein since she began her service to our country. Senator Feinstein married Richard Blum (an investment banker) in 1980, and has one daughter, Katherine Feinstein Mariano who served as a presiding judge in the San Francisco Superior Court until she retired in 2012.



"Senator Feinstein's career has been one of firsts. She was the first woman President of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, the first woman Mayor of San Francisco, the first woman elected Senator of California, and the first woman to become a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. (http://www.feinstein.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/biography)



"AJC Radio hosts will take an in-depth look into the legislation and achievements of Senator Feinstein on this week's show. Be sure to tune in and listen to another informative show: Call into the show at (319) 527-6216: We welcome your questions and comments," says Banks.



We've highlighted and interviewed both Democrats and Republicans alike, in the House and in the Senate, on our show to include: Congressman James Sensenbrenner (R – WI), Senator Mike Lee (R – UT), Congressman Tom Marino (R – PA), Senator Chuck Grassley (R – IA), Congresswoman Barbara Lee (D – CA), Congressman Hakeem Jeffries (D – IL), Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL), Congressman Blake Farenthold (R – TX), Congressman Danny Davis (D – IL), Congresswoman Karen Bass (D – CA), Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren (D – CA), Congressman Scott Peters (D – CA), Senator Barbara Boxer (D – CA), Congressman Jason Chaffetz (R – UT), Senator Harry Reid (D – NV), Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D – CA), Congressman Emanuel Cleaver (D – MO), and Congressman Ted Poe (R – TX). "Please go to the AJC Radio archives to hear other members of Congress previously highlighted on our show," concludes Banks.



