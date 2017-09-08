Senator John "The Maverick" McCain of Arizona Is Featured This Week on AJC Radio's Spotlight on Capitol Hill, Encore Series

Denver, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/08/2017 --Advocacy group, A Just Cause, announces this Thursday's, August 31, 2017 segment of AJC Radio's, "Spotlight on Capitol Hill, Encore Series" will shine the spotlight on Senator John McCain of Arizona (R-AZ) (http://www.AJCRadio.com, 8-10 PM ET).



Senator John McCain brings real life experience, strong ethics and sensible compromise to Capitol Hill. Senator McCain has a reputation for fighting for important legislation for the betterment of Americans. He's been a strong force in Washington, and promotes unity, and bipartisanship to overcome differences in Congress. He was elected to the US House of Representatives from Arizona in 1982 and elected to the United States Senate in 1986. In the 2008 election, Senator McCain was the Republican Party's nominee for president. "AJC Radio hosts are honored to meet with Congressmen and Senators, and share the dedicated work they do for the American people. We're committed to keeping our listeners informed," explains Lamont Banks, AJC Radio Host.



Despite all the challenges facing the McCain family, we send our prayers and our thoughts to Senator McCain during this very difficult time.



"Senator John McCain serves as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Armed Services; Member and former Chairman of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs; and Member of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs."



Senator John McCain's father and grandfather were four-star admirals in the United States Navy. McCain graduated from the US Naval Academy in 1958, and became a naval aviator, flying ground-attack aircraft from aircraft carriers. During the Vietnam War, he was almost killed in the 1967 USS Forrestal fire. McCain was captured by the North Vietnamese after he was shot down and seriously injured in October 1967, and was held as a prisoner of war until 1973. He experienced episodes of torture, and his war wounds have left him with lifelong physical limitations. He retired from the Navy as a captain in 1981 and moved to Arizona, where he entered politics. He was elected to the US House of Representatives in 1982, and served two terms. He was then elected to the Senate in 1986, winning re-election five times.



Fast forward to July of 2017: We recognize what a dedicated soldier and unbelievable survivor Senator McCain still is today. Senator McCain was diagnosed with Glioblastoma, which is an aggressive type of brain cancer that is difficult to treat, according to experts. Within two weeks after undergoing brain surgery, he returned to the Senate to cast his deciding vote. Senator McCain generally adheres to conservative principles; however, at times has had a media reputation as a "maverick" for his willingness to disagree with his party on certain issues. An example of this was the pivotal moment on July 25, 2017, rejecting the healthcare bill devised by the Republican party seeking to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare). Upon casting the deciding vote, that famed thumbs down sent cheers throughout the assembly on Capitol Hill by Democrats and Republicans alike. "The current discord among party members in Washington creates an even greater opportunity for our elected officials voices to be heard in a genuine way across America," says Lamont Banks. You can expect another great show as we cover the lifelong accomplishments of Senator John McCain, and his service to our country," adds Banks.



Senator John McCain is a powerful voice in the United States Senate. Though at times he may appear to be controversial, he genuinely wants to do what's right for America.



