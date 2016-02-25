SenCbuds Are Next Generation, Smart Earbuds That Know when to Stop the Music

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/25/2016 --SenCbuds, the revolutionary new smart earbuds that know when to pause your music or movie when you remove them, is now live on Indiegogo and raising funds to bring the project to life.



SenCbuds are the world's first earphones that can automatically detect when to pause user's music. Using patent pending sensor technology, SenCbuds recognize when they are taken out of the ear, and pause the music you are listening to, or the movie you are watching. No need to push pause, simply remove the earbuds and the content is paused.



During a trip to San Francisco, founder Dhaval Tanna recalled a conversation he was having with a friend about how frustrated he would get when someone taps on his shoulder while listening to a podcast at work and forgetting to pause. He'd then have to go back and rewind to the exact spot to pick up where he left off. It was then the idea of SenCbuds was born.



"When someone comes and talks to you as a natural human habit you would take your earbuds out and start talking without stopping the media you listening or watching," says founder Tanna, "This would solve the problem of not going back to the exact timeline where you had stopped listening to this."



In addition, SenCbuds come loaded with additional features including built-in microphone, inbuilt cable management, and compatibility iOS , Android, Mac OS and most windows devices and a battery life that lasts 17 hours on a single charge. SenCbuds Plus, the premium model, additionally features noise isolation through memory foam, a do-not-disturb light and a gold plated audio jack.



SenCbuds start at $45 on Indiegogo with premium models and multiple qualities available at an additional cost. SenCbuds are now live and available for purchase on Indiegogo here: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/sencbuds-the-earphones-that-pause-for-you#/



About Vinnovation Limited

Vinnovation Limited, based in Auckland, New Zealand, is a technology startup focused on streamlining and advancing consumer electronics via prospective new technologies. Created and managed by entrepreneur Dhaval Tanna, the company operates on a global scale, with footholds in numerous emerging markets. Vinnovation Limited leverages global partnerships to design and cultivate products that are uniquely innovative, to meet the evolving needs of consumers in technology-centric industries. The company's flagship venture, SenCbuds, are an intuitive step forward in the realm of modern earbuds.



For more information on Vinnovation Limited visit: http://www.sencbuds.com