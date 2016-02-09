Auckland, NZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/09/2016 --Dhaval Tanna, company director of New Zealand based technology start-up Vivnnovation Limited, has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo. This campaign has a funding goal of $30,000, which needs to be raised in order to bring the company's newest invention, "SenCbuds" to market. SenCbuds are made with a patent pending sensor-based technology that allows the earbuds to automatically play or pause music whenever inserted into or removed from the ear. Other wireless earbuds on the market rely upon a smartphone for control, however this can often be inconvenient when a user has their hands full or is in the middle of something. SenCbuds will automatically play, pause or stop the music because their smart sense technology senses what a user needs their earbuds to do.



Tanna states, "Traditional earbuds have always relied on buttons. Without pressing pause or play, earbuds have no independent function! SenCbuds, on the other hand, are innovative and intuitive, responding to actions to play music or answer incoming calls naturally." These earbuds automatically start playing when placed in the ear, and cease playing when removed because of a small sensor in one of the earbuds that triggers the action with a touch. They are available as standard SenCbuds or SenCbuds Plus. Both versions feature: a cable holder that houses the earbuds and doubles as a manual control when needed, Android/iOS compatibility, and smart sensors. The SenCbuds Plus offers added features such as: Noise Isolation and a "Do Not Disturb" function with an LED light to let others know the user is immersed in the music or a call. SenCbuds have a standard 1-year warranty against any defects or malfunctions, and will come with: one pair of earbuds, cord housing component, silicone cap replacements for the earbuds, and a set of instructions.



The team at Vivnnovation Ltd. has been working very diligently on all of the essential groundwork for their innovative SenCBuds earbuds. They are now ready to begin the next stages in production which is why they have launched their crowdfunding campaign and hired a team of crowdfunding specialists to help them spread the word. As an added bonus with this campaign, the team is offering several perks. These perks, which serve as funding incentives, range in value from a "Thank You" perk that enables a supporter to follow the campaign and receive all of the updates, to the opportunity to pre-order SenCbuds at a substantial savings off of regular retail price. The earbuds can be pre-ordered from a single pair of SenCbuds or SenCbuds Plus, up to a distributor pack of 200 earbuds (100 each of SenCbuds and SenCbuds Plus). The team has a projected delivery date of May/June 2016. All details can be found on their Indiegogo campaign page.



About Vivnnovation Limited

Vivnnovation Limited is a technology startup that is based in Auckland, New Zealand and managed by the founding director Dhaval Tanna, an inspired entrepreneur. The company operates on a global scale and is focused on streamlining and advancing consumer electronics via prospective new technologies. The innovative SenCbuds earbuds are the company's first invention.



