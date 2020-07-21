Senex Solutions and XonaSoftware Announce Partnership - Streamline Financial Statements and Reporting

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/21/2020 --Senex Solutions, LLC., a leading provider of daily, monthly and annual bottom-line financial statements and reporting for capital markets and XonaSoftware, Inc., today announce a joint venture and the integration of their technologies to provide fully automatic financial services to capital markets firms.



The integration of Senex Solution's innovative accounting and administration software into XonaSoftware's workload and hyper-automation solution will bring fully automatic services to customers. For companies in time pressured industries, moving from in-house back office accounting systems to an outsourced service model can provide better analytical insights, lowers risk and reduces costs. "With Senex and XonaSoftware joining forces it will improve an already solid line of services and open the door to offering additional products to meet the needs of a fluid industry", said Jeff McKinley, Senex Solutions' President and founder.



Interactive Report Dashboard

Along with streamlining Senex Solution's current service offerings, the joint venture will immediately offer a new fully interactive P&L dashboard for proprietary trading firms, hedge funds and CTA's to manage client trading analytics. "The partnership between Senex Solutions and XonaSoftware is a perfect match of automation and back office services to support the evolving needs of capital markets operations", said Mike Mazzolini, XonaSoftware's founding partner and CEO.



The integration of Senex Solutions and XonaSoftware's technologies will continue to provide existing features that already include comprehensive, bottom-line financial statements. Reporting that includes, but is not limited to: Daily P&L and volume by instrument, account, and trader; Firm's financial statements including partner capital accounts; Individual trader statements net of profit splits; Exchange rebate analysis and reconciliation; Trader sub accounting statements when multiple traders are executing in a common account; and other custom reports upon request.



About Senex Solutions

Senex Solutions, LLC. (senexsolutions.com) provides accounting services on an outsourced basis to proprietary trading firms, hedge funds and commodity trading advisors. The Senex Solution's proprietary software is a sophisticated platform combined with administrative expertise to accommodate the most complex requirements of Trading Advisors, Proprietary Trading Firms, Hedge Funds.



About XonaSoftware

XonaSoftware, Inc. (xonasoftware.com) experts in the area of capital markets automation and makers of the simplest, most effective, and affordable cross-platform workload hyper-automation solution that can automate virtually any business-critical process in your front, middle and back office operations. Situate will centralize and optimize process, drive efficiency and reduce risk in your data center, the cloud and legacy environments. XonaSoftware was the first to offer enterprise automation solutions as a monthly pay-as-you go service model. And now offers upfront pricing that is simple, easy and transparent.