Connecticut Senior Home Care Agency Gives Special Meaning to Valentine's Day

Enfield, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/10/2012 --As Valentine’s Day approaches people everywhere are trying to find just the right way to create a special day for a friend or loved one. For some, its flowers, or candy and others an evening at a romantic restaurant. Caring Solutions, an Enfield Connecticut senior home care agency http://www.ctcaringsolutions.com has found still another way to make the day special. Four years ago they began what has become a local tradition. Each Valentine’s Day the team members at Caring Solutions prepare a special variety of treats, candies and flowers for the seniors at the Enfield Senior Adult Day program and the Senior Center.



They wanted to expand the notion of Valentine’s Day a bit to include sharing with others in need whose lives might be enriched by a little extra attention and TLC. Many of the seniors at the Enfield Senior Programs have lost a number of their friends and family over the years. As a result many of them no longer receive the same kind of attention on Valentine's Day as they once did. Although the seniors served in the program receive excellent care, still there are some days that call for a little extra special attention. The folks at Caring Solutions feel that Valentine’s Day is one of those occasions.



From the start of this “tradition” the Caring Solutions staff saw how much the extra attention meant to the seniors. With some it was their beaming smiles, for others it was their words of appreciation and invitations to “do this again next year”. By the time the day was over it was hard to tell who enjoyed it more, the seniors or the Caring Solutions staff.



Because of the success of this event for both those receiving and those giving, Caring Solutions is also inviting others from the community to participate. It takes very little to brighten the senior’s day. Small decorations, candies and toiletries, magazines or music are very much appreciated. Hopefully others will begin to participate, and be enriched by, the Valentine’s Day tradition at the Enfield Senior Programs. To learn more about how you can participate contact Caring Solutions at: (877) 369-5602



Caring Solutions LLC (http://www.ctcaringsolutions.com) is a leading provider of in-home care to Connecticut seniors. We also offer short term respite services, homemaker services and and in-home assisted living. We are proud of the individualized, high quality care we provide to seniors.