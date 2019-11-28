Senior-Level Healthcare Professional Launches Healthcare Consulting Company

Dover, NH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/28/2019 --Karen Craft, a healthcare industry veteran has launched Focus on Results www.focusx3.com a healthcare industry focused consulting company. Ms. Craft recently was a senior-level executive at Magnetic Resonance Technologies of Maine which ran American Health Centers and American Medical Imaging in Maine and New Hampshire. American Medical Imaging and American Health Centers provided imaging services, namely MRI and CAT scan services through various locations including Eastern Maine Medical Hospital.



Ms. Craft was the primary driving force behind the recent acquisition of Magnetic Resonance Technologies. Her knowledge of the healthcare industry landscape was drawn upon by the owners of the company to help pave the way for the acquisition and to ultimately steer the acquisition to the finish line.



Focus on Results is the brainchild of Ms. Craft who holds an Undergraduate degree in Medical Imaging from Quinnipiac University and Masters of Science in Business and Healthcare Administration from Husson University. In addition, she received her MBA from Husson University and holds a Certificate of Management Leadership from Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College.



Ms.Craft says "my philosophy is two fold: we need to provide a service or product(s) AND we need to get paid for said service or product(s). This is done most effectively and efficiently by focusing on two things: people and process. Do this and profit will increase."



In many cases, she has worked to effect culture change, as in the case with Eastern Maine Medical Centers, which is a direct result of building a strong team. One that can work together and challenge the status quo to produce bigger and more impactful results.



She went on to say, "this strong team will break down current processes that are not efficient and rearchitect them to minimize the necessary resources needed and ultimately drive the bottom line."



Research shows that investing resources wisely in creating the strong team will impact the value of the business when it is time to divest and sell. In her recent acquisition of Magnetic Resonance Technologies, which she claims is a result of using the concepts of Five Behaviors of a Cohesive Team to create a fully integrated clinical and clerical team working toward the goals of taking care of patients and getting paid for what we do. Their bottom line increased close to 800% over the last two years with a DRO of 20 and close to 90% of open AR in the 0-30 day bucket.



Other healthcare companies looking to improve their business operations for scale or sale can reach out to Focus on Results at www.focusx3.com Focus provides consulting services and guidance that are tailored to your unique situation as a company, department, leadership team, or individual/executive. They will guide you through reshaping and rebuilding systems to make operations more efficient and effective. While working directly with your teams, we will achieve operational goals that, ultimately, drive the bottom line. We are here to fully understand your goals and objectives so we can guide you through the process on the path to success.