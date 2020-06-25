Senior Logistics Jobs in London – Firms Keen to Invest in People

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/25/2020 --The transport and logistics industry has been plagued with uncertainty in recent times. This has not been eased as the COVID-19 pandemic has created even more challenges and placed greater pressure on a sector that was already feeling the heat from factors such as customised manufacturing and The Physical Internet. Today there is a real need to respond quickly to these changes and that requires an investment in people. All over the UK, from Birmingham and Manchester to London in the south there is an increasing demand for skilled individuals who are able to help businesses become more resilient in these challenging times. DSJ global UK works hard every day to make the connections to ensure that this happens.



Founded in 2008 DSJ global UK has built a business as a specialist recruitment agency for supply chain, logistics and procurement professionals that reaches across the UK and beyond. The firm has extensive insight into the local market and an international perspective as a result of being part of the Phaidon International group. This means that the firm works with 70+ world-leading companies as the go to recruitment agency for those seeking out the most exceptional talent to help organisations evolve and adapt to change.



There are senior logistics jobs available in London and other cities around the UK, including Birmingham and Manchester. These include roles such as Documentation Specialist/Manager – dealing with sale and purchase contracts and reviewing trading terms – and Shipping and Logistics Manager. From large, global brands to smaller start-ups there are senior logistics jobs in London at enterprises of all types. DSJ global UK is well established in the UK, both in terms of reputation and also with respect to the network of contacts built up over the years, internally with businesses and externally with talented professionals and potential candidates.



The logistics industry remains central to the global economy. Pre-COVID-19 forecasters predicted that by 2023, the market would grow to £15.5tn and most remain positive for the future, despite pandemic conditions. Vast volumes of goods are being moved annually and continue to be moved even while large proportions of the population are in lockdown. There is a consistent need to team build within businesses looking to respond to incoming challenges and to find ways to optimise resources – the experienced and enthusiastic team at DSJ global UK provides a full-service approach that delivers real results.



Luis Rolim, Chief Marketing Officer at DSJ global commented "As the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, DSJ global remains at the forefront of delivering quality talent at every stage of the supply chain process. We're in this together and we look forward to helping businesses across the UK with their recruitment and talent acquisition."



To find out more information about senior logistics jobs in London visit https://www.dsjglobal.co.uk/jobs/logistics.



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact DSJ global UK: +44 (0) 20 3758 8800.



For more information about DSJ global UK services, please go to https://www.dsjglobal.co.uk.



About DSJ global UK

DSJ global UK is a leading specialist recruitment agency for procurement and supply chain professionals. Talent acquisition is at the heart of everything that the firm does and drives the team of passionate consultants to find new ways to reimagine how the hiring process could be optimised.