Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/17/2014 --Senior Poker Tour had a record setting event earlier this month with its SPT Venetian Deepstack Seniors Championship. The prize pool for a non WSOP event for players 50+ reached a quarter of a million dollars and crowned a new champion, Mitch Hecht of Toronto Canada. He took home $50,000 for his efforts besting 431 players over two days of play.



Next stop on summer series is the SoCal Summer Slam at Pala Casino in San Diego County, California. The Series will run from July 30-August 3, 2014 and will feature 16 events with buy-ins starting at only $100 and the main event being a $340 buy-in. This series will feature many unique events including “Red Eye” events, the very popular 6-max, an “escalating blinds” event where the blinds increase 5 minutes every two levels and the LIPS Ladies Tournament which will be open to all woman over 21. The casino will be hosting mega satellites from July 26-29th for entries into the series.



“SPT is excited to come to Southern California at the Pala Casino. This is a very popular venue for poker and we expect a very large turnout. This series will bring a lot of fun back into the game with it’s many unique tournaments within the series.” Said Lupe Soto, SPT CEO. “We continue to grow and partner with casinos of all sizes to highlight this over 50 segment of the poker world.”



“Also on the schedule are several tour stops with our growing partnership with the PPC Poker Tour. We have stops at PPC Ocala Poker Summer Splash July 30th, Dania Casino Summer Poker Challenge August 6th, and the PPC Horseshoe Tunica August 21st to name a few.” Shares Hal Coblentz, SPT Vice President. “With the addition of the PPC Aruba Championships in October, our players may enjoy an amazing vacation opportunity with all the joys of poker!” He continues, “The latest addition to the SPT series of events is the “SPT Super Seniors™” event that will be featuring players 70+. It seems our players feel that being 50+ is the new 40.” He added.



Please visit www.SeniorPokerTour.com for more information and upcoming tour dates.



About SPT™

Senior Poker Tour™, LLC is a company engaged in the creation and marketing of tournament events featuring players from around the world 50+ years and over. For upcoming SPT™ news and events, visit www.seniorpokertour.com. SPT™ is an LLC in the state of Nevada. Casinos wishing to be a part of the newest and most promising poker tour on the market today may contact partners@seniorpokertour.com