Senior Procurement Careers in Deutschland – From Cologne and Frankfurt, to Munich, Berlin and Hamburg

There are many different aspects to a procurement career today, from identifying opportunities to reduce a businesses' cost base to shifting to a more ethical source of materials and playing a role in helping to prevent modern slavery. Those who have achieved senior procurement careers in Deutschland are particularly in demand, especially given that a recent report identified that around a third of the current procurement workforce in Germany is at, or beyond retirement age. The impact of COVID-19 is also being widely felt in the logistics and supply chain sectors, pushing businesses to build teams that can find innovative solutions to the issues that the pandemic presents and be resilient in the face of disruption and change.



Luis Rolim, Chief Marketing Officer at DSJ global commented "As the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, DSJ global remains at the forefront of delivering quality talent at every stage of the supply chain process. We're in this together and we look forward to helping businesses across Germany with their recruitment and talent acquisition."



Established in 2008, DSJ global DE is a specialist leading recruiter for the supply chain and logistics industry with specialist expertise in procurement. The firm has worked in Germany for many years, connecting people with enterprises across the country, from Berlin and Frankfurt to other key cities such as Hamburg, Munich and Cologne. A range of permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions enable the need for skilled specialists to be met, drawn from the broad network of professionals that DSJ global DE has built up over the years.



DSJ global DE has grown up alongside the logistics and supply chain industry in Germany, witnessed transformational technological change and the impact of regulation and compliance. The highly trained team of consultants has contributed to solving staffing issues for businesses looking to evolve alongside business need and helped to forge careers for those who are looking to enter burgeoning areas such as ethical procurement. Insightful and experienced, DSJ global DE is the ideal partner for organisations keen to adapt, whether that is to the conditions of the current pandemic or the need to find a more agile and flexible way to operate in future.



