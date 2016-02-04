Senka Announces Dates for Sydney Meditation Courses

Sydney, New South Wales -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/04/2016 --In the modern world, people are faced with numerous stressful situations on a daily basis. Official reports have said people today go through more stress than they did ten years ago. To help relieve that stress and to feel more relaxed and energized, a Sydney Meditation Centre has announced new dates for their meditation courses for 2016.



The courses run by Senka, who has 30 years of experience in meditation, aims to help people learn to relax and deal with the stressful situations in their life. The first course that starts on 9th February is already booked out, but other dates are available by visiting the Sydney meditation course page (http://www.meditationinsydney.com/meditation-classes-sydney). The second course starts on the 22nd March 2016. Registrations are now open.



The Sydney meditation courses are designed for beginners and experts who are looking to tackle stress in their lives. Lifestyle and health experts encourage people who work in a stressful job, and those who struggle with anxiety and stress to learn meditation for an improved and relaxing lifestyle. Whether someone feels under stress at work, or in a relationship or dealing with the stress of a new job, meditation is the perfect way to deal with those pressures in life.



A spokesman for Sydney Meditation said: "The courses are filling up fast. We are running a number of courses throughout the year, where people can learn how meditation can help them relax and improve their lifestyle."



The Sydney meditation courses have received many positive reviews from previous students, and attract people locally, nationally, as well as people from Europe.



Ferlyn Genato, who attended a previous course, said: "Thank you Senka for the wonderful energy that you shared with me and my partner. Every meditation with you is a new and wonderful experience for both of us."



Melissa Filbey said: "I would like to start my review by saying thank you to Senka. Your meditations helped to finally rid me of a time when I was very unwell with anxiety and panic attacks which became so overwhelming that I was unable to do simple everyday things like drive or catch public transport without panic consuming me."



About Senka

Senka has been practicing meditation in Sydney for 30 years. She is an intuitive meditation guide and takes participants on a guided meditation journey to release their body, mind and soul from stress and routine.



Contact Details:

Located at Studio 220A Norton Street,

Leichhardt NSW 2040

Across the road from the park, nearest cross side street is Allen Street.

02 9569 6580 or Email: senka@channelingmeditation.com



Opening Hours:

- Every Tuesday from 7.35 – 8.50pm

- Wednesday from 7.35 – 8.50pm (temporarily closed until further notice)

- Thursday available for one to one healing or meditation (bookings only)