Sennheiser and Counterpath Announce Headset and Speakerphone Interoperability with the Bria and X-Lite Product Lines

Old Lyme, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/28/2017 --Sennheiser, a leading provider of premium headset and conferencing solutions and CounterPath Corporation, a global provider of award-winning, over-the-top (OTT) Unified Communications (UC) solutions for enterprises and carriers, are pleased to announce their partnership and Sennheiser products' interoperability with CounterPath's softphones.



Sennheiser's comprehensive product portfolio of wired and wireless headsets and speakerphone solutions is now certified and fully compatible with CounterPath's Bria, Bria X and X-Lite softphones for desktop, tablet and mobile devices. The partnership between Sennheiser and CounterPath ensures customers get an optimized user experience across devices and OS platforms. With CounterPath Bria, Bria-X and X-Lite and Sennheiser HeadSetup™ for Windows and Mac, call control functions, such as answering and ending or muting and holding a call, are enabled via the headsets and speakerphones. In addition, users can also switch seamlessly between multiple softphone applications at the same time.



Todd Carothers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing, CounterPath states: "We are excited to combine our leading and award winning softphones with the Sennheiser headset and speakerphone product line. Sennheiser's products deliver high quality audio and wearing comfort, so to integrate the technologies is a natural fit to enhance the end users' overall communication experience. This is key, among others for the call center market where we already see significant usage of our softphones. By tightly integrating with Sennheiser's headsets, we create a much better user experience for end users that enables an expanded opportunity for both of our companies in this multi-billion dollar market vertical."



Bria, Bria-X and X-Lite users who install Sennheiser's HeadSetup™ software will enjoy a multitude of functions such as synchronization between softphone and headset/speakerphone for redialing last number, answer/hang up call, mute, and hold call.



Andreas Bach, president at Sennheiser Communications A/S, said: "We are delighted to announce our cooperation with CounterPath and to continue to offer our customers full compatibility with important providers of UC solutions. Just like Sennheiser, CounterPath places an emphasis on the importance of software and hardware interacting seamlessly to achieve the best possible user experience."



About Sennheiser

Audio specialist Sennheiser is one of the world's leading manufacturers of headphones, microphones and wireless transmission systems. Based in Wedemark near Hanover, Germany, Sennheiser operates its own production facilities in Germany, Ireland and the USA and is active in more than 50 countries. With 19 sales subsidiaries and long-established trading partners, the company supplies innovative products and cutting-edge audio solutions that are optimally tailored to its customers' needs. Sennheiser is a family owned company that was founded in 1945 and which today has 2,750 employees around the world that share a passion for audio technology. Since 2013, Sennheiser has been managed by Daniel Sennheiser and Dr. Andreas Sennheiser, the third generation of the family to run the company. In 2015, the Sennheiser Group had sales totalling 682 million.



http://www.sennheiser.com



About CounterPath

CounterPath Unified Communications solutions are changing the face of telecommunications. An industry and user favorite, Bria softphones for desktop, tablet and mobile devices, together with Stretto Platform™ server solutions, enable operators, OEMs and enterprises large and small around the globe to offer a seamless and unified over-the-top (OTT) communications experience across both fixed and mobile networks. The Bria and Stretto combination enables an improved user experience as an overlay to the most popular UC and IMS telephony and applications servers on the market today. Standards-based, cost-effective and reliable, CounterPath award-winning solutions power the voice and video calling, messaging, and presence offerings of customers such as AT&T, Avaya, BroadSoft, BT, Cisco Systems, GENBAND, Metaswitch Networks, Mitel, NEC, Network Norway, Nokia, Rogers and Verizon.



Visit http://www.counterpath.com.