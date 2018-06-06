Sennheiser and Crestron Strengthen Cooperation on Conferencing Solutions

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/06/2018 --At InfoComm, audio specialist Sennheiser (InfoComm booth C1660), a member of Crestron's Integrated Partner Program, announced that its new TeamConnect Ceiling 2 ceiling microphone will be fully compatible with Crestron's control system platform. The announcement represents the continued collaboration between the two companies, simplifying integration and enhancing interface control possibilities for end-users.



Sennheiser's open Sound Control Protocol (SSC) is planned to be used in different Crestron APIs to allow remote monitoring and configuration. This includes TeamConnect Ceiling 2, which will support remote access to audio parameters, mute and customizable LED control.



TeamConnect Ceiling 2, which is launching in Q4 2018, features automatic adaptive beamforming technology, enabling it to focus on the voice of a speaker in the room ? regardless of their position. The groundbreaking ceiling microphone also offers support for Dante networks and Power over Ethernet, and will be fully compatible with Crestron's control surfaces and interfaces – bringing enormous control and flexibility to enterprise installations.



Best-of-breed industry partners



"Sennheiser has worked with Crestron for several years and we are excited to develop mutual integration possibilities even further," said Nick Pemberton, Head of Global Business Development, Business Communication, for Sennheiser. "By optimizing our joint solutions for the enterprise market, we stand to increase operational efficiencies and performance for both integrators and end-users."



"We are at the beginning of the road of what we can do together, and we see tremendous potential for the TeamConnect Ceiling 2," added Bob Bavolacco, Partnerships Manager for Crestron. "Sennheiser has an outstanding pedigree when it comes to audio and corporate solutions, and we see a great opportunity here because ceiling microphones will become a key part of conference room functionality and aesthetics."



Visit Sennheiser at InfoComm 2018 in Central Hall, C1660 and North Hall, N1427.



About Sennheiser

Sennheiser is shaping the future of audio – a vision built on more than 70 years of innovation culture, which is deeply rooted within the family-owned company. Founded in 1945, Sennheiser is one of the world's leading manufacturers of headphones, microphones and wireless transmission systems. With 20 sales subsidiaries and long-established trading partners, the company is active in more than 50 countries and operates its own production facilities in Germany, Ireland and the USA. Sennheiser has around 2,800 employees around the world that share a passion for audio excellence. Since 2013, Sennheiser has been managed by Daniel Sennheiser and Dr. Andreas Sennheiser, the third generation of the family to run the company. In 2016, the Sennheiser Group had sales totaling 658.4 million.



About Crestron

At Crestron we build the technology that integrates technology. Our automation and control solutions for homes and buildings let people control entire environments with the push of a button, integrating systems such as AV, lighting, shading, security, BMS and HVAC to provide greater comfort, convenience and security. All of our products are designed and built to work together as a complete system, enabling you to monitor, manage and control everything from one platform. Our products are backed by more than 90 fully-staffed offices that provide 24 x 7 x 365 sales, technical, and training support across the globe. In addition to its World Headquarters in Rockleigh, New Jersey, Crestron has sales and support offices throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Australia. Discover Crestron by visiting http://www.crestron.com.