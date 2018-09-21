Sennheiser and Magic Leap Partner for Spatial Computing Applications

Wedemark, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/21/2018 --Extending its engagement in VR/AR applications, Sennheiser has partnered with spatial computing leader Magic Leap and joined the "Works with Magic Leap" certification program. This partnership consolidates Sennheiser's presence and thought leadership in spatial audio as it continues to develop innovative audio tools for spatial audio visionaries and content creators.



Sennheiser is pleased to announce it has partnered with spatial computing leader Magic Leap. Headquartered in Florida, Magic Leap is developing the next computing platform that blends the digital and physical world. They have recently launched their first spatial computing system, Magic Leap One Creator Edition.



"Our spatial computing platform is uniquely designed in how it blends the digital world seamlessly and respectfully with the physical world – the spatial soundfield is an integral part of the spatial sensory experience. This is why we partnered with Sennheiser, a recognized innovator in audio solutions, to help explore and enhance our spatial audio accessory solutions," said Omar Khan, Chief Product Officer at Magic Leap.



To support the needs of Magic Leap's most progressive developers and creators who consider audio as being crucial to the emotional impact of their work, Sennheiser will also join the "Works with Magic Leap" certification program. The certification program allows selected partners to provide tools and accessories specifically designed to work with the Magic Leap One device.



"As we enter a new era of spatial computing, and the technology gains traction with leading content creators, we are thrilled to bring our AMBEO spatial audio expertise to help drive forward this emerging field, while working closely with the creative community," said Veronique Larcher, Co-Director AMBEO at Sennheiser.



Sennheiser looks forward to sharing more news for developers and creators as this exciting collaboration unfolds at the L.E.A.P. conference next month.



About Sennheiser Electronic Corporation

