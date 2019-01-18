Sennheiser and Neumann at NAMM 2019

Old Lyme, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/18/2019 --The pro audio year kicks off with some high-caliber product launches at NAMM: Sennheiser is showcasing exciting entry-level wireless systems for both musicians and videographers, along with two brand-new in-ears in its IE range and the SK 6212 mini-bodypack transmitter for live audio and broadcasting applications. Neumann.Berlin is presenting its very first pair of studio headphones and a new KH line subwoofer. More details on the products will be revealed at the show.



Alongside these new products on display at NAMM, the Sennheiser and Neumann portfolios will make music enthusiasts' hearts beat faster with everything from classic studio and stage microphones to rock-solid wireless microphone systems and in-ear monitoring systems. Also on display will be a range of studio headphones and monitoring loudspeakers.



Music fans are also invited to enjoy four days of live music at the booth's stage, where a line-up of outstanding artists will be putting Sennheiser's popular evolution microphones to best use:



Thursday, Jan 24th - Day 1

11:30 a.m. Malynda Hale (Pop/Soul)

12:30 p.m. Ari and the Alibis (Blues Jazz Fusion)

1:30 p.m. The Lovable Mutts (Rock)

2:30 p.m. Marcus Eaton (Acoustic Rock)

3:30 p.m. George Krikes (Pop/Rock)

4:30 p.m. Randell, Bryn and Luann Kirsch (Folk Rock)



Friday, Jan 25th - Day 2

11:30 a.m. Ronee Martin and Friends (R&B)

12:30 p.m. Ari and the Alibis (Blues Jazz Fusion)

1:30 p.m. Deadwood Jones (Folk)

2:30 p.m. Dilana (Rock)

3:30 p.m. Nina Storey (Pop/Rock)

4:30 p.m. Kevin Campbell (Pop/Rock)

5:00 p.m. Ill-esha (Electronic/DJ)



Saturday, Jan 26th - Day 3

11:00 a.m. Freedy Johnston

12:00 noon Victor Wooten book signing

12:30 p.m. Ari and the Alibis (Blues Jazz Fusion)

1:30 p.m. Louisiana Love Act (Rock)

2:30 p.m. Victor Wooten (Jazz)

3:30 p.m. Debby Holiday (Rock)

4:30 p.m. Luci (Acoustic Pop)

5:00 p.m. Jaz Vallis (Pop)



Sunday, Jan 27th - Day 4

11:30 a.m. Andy and Renee (Pop Rock)

12:30 p.m. Ari and the Alibis (Blues Jazz Fusion)

1:30 p.m. Jacqueline Mackenzie (Pop/Rock)

2:30 p.m. Carlos Calvo (Acoustic Folk)

3:30 p.m. Brenda Carsey (Pop/Soul)



AMBEO 3D audio at NAMM

3D immersive audio continues to make its way into productions globally. Sennheiser will show the AMBEO VR Mic in a variety of new use cases, such as immersive podcasting as well as video game and immersive music productions. Sennheiser partner Dear Reality will demo its dearVR Spatial Connect mixing software which enables engineers and creators to mix VR in VR.



3D audio will also be part of the AES@NAMM program, where Sennheiser's Gio Jacuzzi will introduce participants to the world of recording, mixing and playing back immersive binaural content. His presentation "Dynamic and Static Binaural Recording, Mixing and Reproduction for Immersive Audio" can be seen at the Hilton, Level 4, C7 on Friday, January 25 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Participants will learn more about the different practices for static binaural (dummy head) and dynamic binaural (Ambisonics) and their underlying technologies, and will also learn how to use the Neumann KU 100 binaural head, the AMBEO Smart Headset and the AMBEO VR Mic.



Visit Sennheiser and Neumann at NAMM, Anaheim Convention Center North, Level 1, Booth No. 14108.



