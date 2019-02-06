Sennheiser and Neumann Recognized at 34th Annual Namm Tec Awards

Old Lyme, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/06/2019 --Sennheiser and Neumann were both recognized for Outstanding Technical Achievement during the 34th Annual NAMM TEC Awards, held January 26th at the Anaheim Hilton in California. Sennheiser captured TEC Awards in the categories of Wireless Technology and Microphones – Sound Reinforcement, while Neumann won the category of Microphones – Recording.



Sennheiser's evolution wireless G4, winner of the Wireless Technology category, is the latest generation of the evolution wireless line that delivers high quality, reliable audio for musical performances, houses of worship, theaters, business and education settings as well as broadcast and camera work. The evolution wireless G4 system, launched during the 2018 NAMM Show, features a sleek new interface with expanded bandwidth, significantly increased RF output power and new multi-channel functionality.



Winning an Outstanding Technical Achievement award in the category of Microphones – Sound Reinforcement, Sennheiser's HSP Essential Omni headset microphone, part of its "Essential" range of headset and lavalier microphones, features an omni-directional capsule and an elegant stainless-steel headband that easily adjusts to accommodate a wide range of head sizes. Available in black and beige, the HSP Essential Omni offers customers a choice of a 3.5 mm jack connector for use with XS Wireless and evolution wireless, or a 3-pin connector for professional wireless series from 2000 to Digital 9000. The 1.3 m cable is firmly attached to the headset, ensuring performance stability.



Neumann U 67 recognized

Also launched at the 2018 NAMM Show, Neumann's re-issue of its famous U 67 tube microphone captured a TEC Award in the Microphones – Recording category. Originally introduced in 1960, the U 67 is the quintessential studio workhorse microphone and was present throughout the formative years of modern music. With three selectable polar patterns and advanced tube circuitry, the Neumann U 67 is well-equipped for virtually any recording task, including vocals and various instruments such as strings, woodwinds, brass, piano, drums, acoustic and electric guitar, bass guitar and upright bass.



For more information on Sennheiser's evolution wireless G4 or HSP Omni Essential, please visit https://en-us.sennheiser.com/microphones, or to learn more about the Neumann U 67, please visit http://u67.neumann.com. For a complete list of the 34th Annual NAMM TEC Award winners, please visit https://www.tecawards.org/winners-2019.



About Sennheiser and Neumann

Shaping the future of audio and creating unique sound experiences for customers – this aim unites Sennheiser employees and partners worldwide. Founded in 1945, Sennheiser is one of the world's leading manufacturers of headphones, microphones and wireless transmission systems. With 21 sales subsidiaries and long-established trading partners, the company is active in more than 50 countries and operates its own production facilities in Germany, Ireland, Romania and the USA. Since 2013, Sennheiser has been managed by Daniel Sennheiser and Dr. Andreas Sennheiser, the third generation of the family to run the company. As part of the Sennheiser Group, Georg Neumann GmbH, known as "Neumann.Berlin", is the world's leading manufacturer of studio microphones. Founded in 1928, the company has been recognised with numerous international awards for its technological innovations. Since 2010, Neumann.Berlin have expanded their expertise in electro-acoustic transducer design to also include the studio monitor market. In 2017, the Sennheiser Group generated turnover totaling €667.7 million.



www.sennheiser.com | www.neumann.com