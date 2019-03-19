Sennheiser Announces Availability of USB-Enabled Headsets Integrated to Amazon Connect and Amazon Chime

Old Lyme, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/19/2019 --Sennheiser, a leading provider of premium audio solutions for business, announces the immediate availability of USB headsets fully integrated to Amazon Connect and Amazon Chime.



Today, Sennheiser will be part of AWS Partner Network through its product interoperability with Amazon Connect and Amazon Chime. When customers deploy a Sennheiser USB-enabled headset with Amazon Connect, they will enjoy an integrated call control functionality as well as full visibility and easy management through the optional cloud-based IT-management solution, Sennheiser HeadSetup Pro Manager, offering management options such as asset overview, exception handling, firmware updates and device configuration for Sennheiser headsets and speakerphones.



"With Amazon Connect becoming increasingly popular for customer service, we are proud to join achieve Standard Technology Partner status in the AWS Partner Network. By combining the benefits of Amazon Connect with Sennheiser's premium headsets and cloud-based IT-management solution Sennheiser HeadSetup Pro Manager, cloud contact center customers can now manage their calls and headsets more efficiently," says Theis Mork, Vice President of Product Management Enterprise Solutions at Sennheiser. "We are excited to connect our premium products with Amazon Connect in order to provide an even better customer experience."



Additionally, Sennheiser is compatible with Amazon Chime for USB headset series and speakerphone series. Amazon Chime is a secure, real-time unified communications service that makes meetings more efficient and easier to conduct. The service delivers high-quality audio and video through an application and stays in sync across all devices. It runs securely on AWS, which frees IT from deploying and managing complex infrastructures.



To learn more about the specific features and benefits of Sennheiser product compatibility with Amazon Connect and Amazon Chime, visit:



Sennheiser.com/amazon-connect, and Sennheiser.com/amazon-chime



About Sennheiser Communications

The company is a powerful joint venture between the German electro acoustics specialist Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG and internationally renowned Danish hearing healthcare company William Demant Holding Group. The joint venture draws on the experience of the two parent companies, both of whom are global technology leaders in their respective fields. Established in 2003, Sennheiser Communications A/S has been developing award winning headsets for business professionals and the gaming community from its headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. The success builds on more than 150 years of combined sound heritage, the very latest technologies, and most of all, on our team of committed experts and professionals.



Sennheiser Communications specializes in combining high-end audio and sound reproduction quality with leading hearing aid and advanced digital signal processing technologies for state-of-the-art communication products for call centers, office applications, as well as headsets for gaming and mobile devices.



Find out more information about Sennheiser Communications at www.senncom.com.