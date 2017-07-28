Sennheiser Announces Distribution Agreement with 888voip

Old Lyme, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/28/2017 --Sennheiser, a leading provider of premium headset and speakerphone solutions, announces it has entered into a distribution agreement with 888VoIP. The company is now authorized to distribute all Sennheiser's contact center and office-based products, including headsets and speakerphone solutions for telephony, unified communications (UC), and collaborative business environments. 888VoIP is a one-stop, value-added distributor for industry-leading VoIP hardware and software solutions, serving managed service providers, resellers, and integrators across the United States.



The agreement includes Sennheiser's versatile assortment of flagship products, including the MB 660 UC business headset for open office installations; the portable SP 220 speakerphones for plug-and-play audio conferencing accommodating up to 12 participants; and the MB PRO series of mobile headset for office professionals. The Sennheiser portfolio also includes the D 10, DW, SD wireless, Century, Circle, and Culture series business headsets, in addition to the SP 10/SP 20 speakerphones, and the TeamConnect Wireless audio conferencing system. Sennheiser's headset solutions are certified for Skype for Business and compatible with all major unified communications platforms, including Cisco and Avaya environments.



A one-stop source for telephony and communications solutions



888VoIP maintains relationships with several of Sennheiser's strategic manufacturer partners, such as 3CX unified communications software, Grandstream VoIP solutions, Yealink UC and collaboration solutions, and others. The alliance with 888VoIP allows resellers and managed service providers to assemble and purchase turn-key telephony systems through a single distribution source, leveraging Sennheiser's high-performance solutions as part of a sophisticated UC or VoIP environment.



Specializing in Sophisticated VoIP Installations



"Sennheiser consistently looks for ways to increase our value for reseller and integrators, forging relationships with strategic partners. Such partnerships make it that much easier for VARs to include the benefits of premium audio solutions into the comprehensive VoIP and UC environments they outfit," said John Falcone, senior vice president, pro audio solutions at Sennheiser. "888VoIP is a superb partner for this purpose, since they specialize in delivering sophisticated VoIP technologies to a growing community of telecom VARs. We're excited to make our fine audio engineering available to 888VoIP's customer base."



"888VoIP appreciates the differential in productivity and ROI that premium audio can bring to an advanced IP-based telephony network, and are thrilled to make Sennheiser's solutions part of our offering," said David Vance, COO at 888VoIP. "We anticipate an advantageous partnership with Sennheiser. Their solutions will enhance the turn-key systems our resellers provide, giving them an edge over competitors in an ever-challenging market."



About Sennheiser

Sennheiser is shaping the future of audio – a vision built on more than 70 years of innovation culture, which is deeply rooted within the family-owned company. Founded in 1945, Sennheiser is one of the world's leading manufacturers of headphones, microphones, and wireless transmission systems. With 20 sales subsidiaries and long-established trading partners, the company is active in more than 50 countries and operates its own production facilities in Germany, Ireland, and the USA. Sennheiser has around 2,800 employees around the world that share a passion for audio excellence. Since 2013, Sennheiser has been managed by Daniel Sennheiser and Dr. Andreas Sennheiser, the third generation of the family to run the company. As part of the Sennheiser Group, the joint venture Sennheiser Communications A/S is specialized in wireless and wired headsets and speakerphones for contact centers, offices, and Unified Communications environments as well as headsets for gaming and mobile devices. In 2016, the Sennheiser Group had sales totaling 658.4 million.



http://www.sennheiser.com



About 888VoIP

For the past ten years, 888VoIP has been a worldwide leading distributor of innovative VoIP hardware & software solutions. 888VoIP strives to provide managed service providers, value-added resellers, and integrators with all the tools, support, and services that they can utilize to be successful, such as hardware provisioning, fulfillment, pre- and post-sales support, technical support, marketing services, and training and education programs.



For more information, please visit: http://www.888VoIP.com.