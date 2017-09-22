Sennheiser Announces Interoperability with Swyx

Old Lyme, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/22/2017 --Sennheiser, a leading provider of premium audio solutions for business, is pleased to announce their cooperation and certified product interoperability with Unified Communications specialist Swyx.



Sennheiser has been appointed Swyx Technology Alliance Program partner, by the Dortmund-based IP and Unified Communications solutions provider for small and medium sized businesses. The full range of Sennheiser business products including wired, DECT-based and Bluetooth headsets and speakerphones have been comprehensively tested and certified by Swyx to guarantee seamless interoperability. Thanks to the successful certification, Sennheiser audio solutions for business can be used alongside the Swyx softphone client with plug and play simplicity. Whether in the office or on the go, users can transform their PC or laptop into an intuitive universal communication tool for more productive working. The combination of Sennheiser devices and Swyx solution provides HD audio quality and effortless ease of use, with full call control management.



Commenting on the certification, Martin Claßen, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at Swyx Solutions AG, said: "We are delighted to welcome Sennheiser as a Swyx Technology Alliance Program partner. Sennheiser has a long heritage of audio excellence. The certified plug and play interoperability will benefit our mutual customers in their daily work and deliver a superior communication experience for enhanced productivity."



Andreas Bach, President at Sennheiser Communications A/S, said: "We are very pleased to announce our partnership with Swyx as well as the interoperability with Swyx's award-winning solutions for small to medium sized companies. The alliance makes our solutions available to Swyx customers who can now benefit from the powerful combination of Sennheiser's superior sound quality in seamless integration with Swyx solutions."



Experience Sennheiser and Swyx

Sennheiser will showcase its portfolio of compatible business solutions at the Swyx Partner and Technology Conference 2017 in Bonn, Germany on Wednesday, September 27, 2017. To learn more, please visit: https://www.swyx.com/company/press/press-releases/press-detail/news/detail/News/swyx-partner-and-technology-conference-2017.html



About Sennheiser

Sennheiser is shaping the future of audio – a vision built on more than 70 years of innovation culture, which is deeply rooted within the family-owned company. Founded in 1945, Sennheiser is one of the world's leading manufacturers of headphones, microphones and wireless transmission systems. With 20 sales subsidiaries and long-established trading partners, the company is active in more than 50 countries and operates its own production facilities in Germany, Ireland and the USA. Sennheiser has around 2,800 employees around the world that share a passion for audio excellence. Since 2013, Sennheiser has been managed by Daniel Sennheiser and Dr. Andreas Sennheiser, the third generation of the family to run the company. As part of the Sennheiser Group, the joint venture Sennheiser Communications A/S is specialized in wireless and wired headsets and speakerphones for contact centers, offices and Unified Communications environments as well as headsets for gaming and mobile devices. In 2016, the Sennheiser Group had sales totaling €658.4 million. http://www.sennheiser.com



Swyx your business.

Swyx operates as a pan-European market leader via two-tier distribution and over 1,200 authorised resellers: the Dortmund based company with dedicated offices in the UK and France sells not only software solutions, but also has a range of suitable phones and other hardware devices in its product portfolio. Swyx's award-winning unified communications provides not only in-house (CPE) solutions, but also cloud-based variants with well-known partners: Europe already has 750,000 users that rely on Swyx, of which around 15 percent have chosen to use a cloud-based solution. The company currently employs more than 150 staff who are responsible for continually improving the SwyxWare solution for the communication requirements of today and the future. For further information, see http://www.swyx.com.