Sennheiser Announces Interoperability with Unify Circuit

Ballerup, Denmark -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/06/2018 --Sennheiser, a leading provider of premium audio solutions for business today announced its portfolio of unified communications products will be fully interoperable with solutions from Unify, the Atos brand for collaboration solutions, including the Circuit platform for collaboration and communication and the OpenScape Desk Phone CP family.



Sennheiser USB, Bluetooth and DECT headsets including the new SDW 5000 Series and speakerphones now have full interoperability with Unify Circuit. The interoperability provides seamless call control integration with Sennheiser devices. The Circuit platform enables mobile collaboration and communication, bringing together high-quality voice, video, chat, real-time document editing and management, and file sharing into a single view, across an entire team.



Sennheiser has also received certification with Unify's OpenScape Desk Phone CP 600 for its PRESENCE(TM) and MB Pro series Bluetooth headsets. The Bluetooth headsets can have active connection to two devices at the same time and are thus suitable for use with the CP 600 and Unify Circuit (on PC/Mac) simultaneously.



"We are helping businesses to embrace a new way to work and better audio that facilitates simpler and more effective communications that can provide a true competitive edge," said Luiz Domingos, Head of Product House for Unify. "We can now offer our users efficient and intuitive collaboration enhanced by crystal clear HD quality audio from Sennheiser."



"Improving the user experience through increased ease of use and superior audio is key for businesses seeking to take full advantage of unified communications," said Andreas Bach, President at Sennheiser Communications A/S. "This lies at the heart of our collaboration with Unify. Businesses using Sennheiser audio solutions and Unify Circuit and OpenScape Desk Phone CP 600 will now benefit from plug and play simplicity and an excellent audio experience that drives improved user satisfaction and productivity."



Experience Sennheiser and Unify



Sennheiser will showcase its portfolio of compatible business solutions at the Unify Partner Conference 2018 in Berlin, Germany from 12th-14th June 2018.



About Sennheiser

Sennheiser is shaping the future of audio – a vision built on more than 70 years of innovation culture, which is deeply rooted within the family-owned company. Founded in 1945, Sennheiser is one of the world's leading manufacturers of headphones, microphones and wireless transmission systems. With 20 sales subsidiaries and long-established trading partners, the company is active in more than 50 countries and operates its own production facilities in Germany, Ireland and the USA. Sennheiser has around 2,800 employees around the world that share a passion for audio excellence. Since 2013, Sennheiser has been managed by Daniel Sennheiser and Dr. Andreas Sennheiser, the third generation of the family to run the company. As part of the Sennheiser Group, the joint venture Sennheiser Communications A/S is specialized in wireless and wired headsets and speakerphones for contact centers, offices and Unified Communications environments as well as headsets for gaming and mobile devices. In 2016, the Sennheiser Group had sales totaling 658.4 million.



http://www.sennheiser.com



About Unify

Unify is the Atos brand for communication and collaboration solutions. At the core of the Atos Digital Workplace portfolio, Unify technology enables organizations of all sizes to transform the way they collaborate, creating a more connected and productive workforce which can dramatically improve team performance, individual engagement and business efficiency.



Unify products represent a strong heritage of technology innovation, reliability and flexibility. Their award-winning intuitive user experience can be delivered through almost any device and in any combination of cloud or on-premise deployment. Augmented by Atos' secure digital platforms, vertical solutions and transformation services, they set the global standard for a rich and reliable collaboration experience that empowers teams to deliver extraordinary results.



About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with approximately 100,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of around € 13 billion. European number one in Big Data, Cybersecurity, High Performance Computing and Digital Workplace, the Group provides Cloud services, Infrastructure & Data Management, Business & Platform solutions, as well as transactional services through Worldline, the European leader in the payment industry. With its cutting-edge technologies, digital expertise and industry knowledge, Atos supports the digital transformation of its clients across various business sectors: Defense, Financial Services, Health, Manufacturing, Media, Energy & Utilities, Public sector, Retail, Telecommunications and Transportation. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos Consulting, Atos Worldgrid, Bull, Canopy, Unify and Worldline. Atos SE (Societas Europaea) is listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.