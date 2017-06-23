Sennheiser Announces Partnership and Product Compatibility with 3CX

Old Lyme, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/23/2017 --Sennheiser, a leading provider of premium headset and speakerphone solutions, is pleased to announce its partnership and product compatibility with 3CX, developer of the next-generation software-based Unified Communications Solution.



Sennheiser's UC product portfolio is now fully compatible with 3CX's software-based PBX. In addition, with the release of 3CX v15.5, Sennheiser's UC portfolio will also be able to offer advanced features supported by the latest release. Sennheiser and 3CX have jointly conducted extensive testing of the interoperability between Sennheiser and 3CX solutions. The interoperability is valid for all license versions of 3CX.



Andreas Bach, President at Sennheiser Communications A/S, said, "We are delighted to start our cooperation with 3CX. The interoperability provides a hassle free deployment of Sennheiser UC headsets with the 3CX soft client and will provide our mutual customers with a premium user and audio experience."



Nick Galea, CEO at 3CX, said: "We're pleased that Sennheiser has become a 3CX technology partner. Sennheiser products are renowned for their premium audio quality and with Sennheiser's UC headset portfolio 3CX customers can be confident to enjoy the benefits of our UC solutions to the fullest."



About Sennheiser

Sennheiser is shaping the future of audio – a vision built on more than 70 years of innovation culture, which is deeply rooted within the family-owned company. Founded in 1945, Sennheiser is one of the world's leading manufacturers of headphones, microphones and wireless transmission systems. With 20 sales subsidiaries and long-established trading partners, the company is active in more than 50 countries and operates its own production facilities in Germany, Ireland and the USA. Sennheiser has around 2,800 employees around the world that share a passion for audio excellence. Since 2013, Sennheiser has been managed by Daniel Sennheiser and Dr. Andreas Sennheiser, the third generation of the family to run the company. As part of the Sennheiser Group, the joint venture Sennheiser Communications A/S is specialized in wireless and wired headsets and speakerphones for contact centers, offices and Unified Communications environments as well as headsets for gaming and mobile devices. In 2016, the Sennheiser Group had sales totaling €658.4 million. http://www.sennheiser.com



About 3CX

3CX is a 100% channel company and is the developer of a software-based and open standards IP PBX which innovates communications and replaces proprietary PBXs. 3CX cuts telco costs and boosts company productivity and mobility. With integrated WebRTC web conferencing, softphones for Mac and Windows and smartphone clients for Android, iOS and Windows phones, 3CX offers companies a complete Unified Communications package out of the box. 50,000 customers worldwide use 3CX including Boeing, McDonalds, Hugo Boss, Ramada Plaza Antwerp, Harley Davidson, Wilson Sporting Goods and Pepsi. Maintaining its global presence, 3CX has offices in the U.S., U.K., Germany, Hong Kong, South Africa, Russia and Australia. Visit 3CX on Facebook, Twitter and on Google+.



For more information, please visit http://www.sennheiser.com/cco