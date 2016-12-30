Sennheiser Announces Product Compatibility with Samsung SMT-I6000 IP Phone Series

Old Lyme, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/30/2016 --Sennheiser, a leading provider of premium headset and speakerphone solutions, is pleased to announce its partnership and product compatibility with Samsung Electronics CO., Ltd, one of the world's leading electronic companies.



Following successful interoperability testing, Sennheiser's product portfolio is now fully compatible with the Samsung SMT-i6000 IP phone series. Meeting the rapid growth in demand for wireless capabilities, the latest Samsung IP desk phone, in combination with Sennheiser's wireless range of DECT and Bluetooth headsets, provides a flexible solution for todays office environments.



Warren Hampton, general manager at Samsung, said: "Demand for headsets and in particular wireless headsets in the workplace is increasing because of the valuable functions they provide. They offer office workers the freedom and mobility that modern workplaces and business situations demand. Sennheiser's products are renowned for their superior sound quality and wearing comfort and we are confident that the compatibility of our products will contribute to an increased communication experience."



Andreas Bach, president at Sennheiser Communications A/S, said: "We are delighted to announce our cooperation with Samsung. Just like Sennheiser, Samsung recognizes the importance of good sound quality. The interoperability of our devices will ensure that our mutual customers can enjoy a premium user and audio experience."



About Sennheiser

Audio specialist Sennheiser is one of the world's leading manufacturers of headphones, microphones and wireless transmission systems. Based in Wedemark near Hanover, Germany, Sennheiser operates its own production facilities in Germany, Ireland and the USA and is active in more than 50 countries. With 19 sales subsidiaries and long-established trading partners, the company supplies innovative products and cutting-edge audio solutions that are optimally tailored to its customers' needs. Sennheiser is a family owned company that was founded in 1945 and which today has 2,750 employees around the world that share a passion for audio technology. Since 2013, Sennheiser has been managed by Daniel Sennheiser and Dr. Andreas Sennheiser, the third generation of the family to run the company. As part of the Sennheiser Group, the joint venture Sennheiser Communications A/S is specialized in wireless and wired headsets and speakerphones for contact centers, offices and Unified Communications environments as well as headsets for gaming and mobile devices. In 2015, the Sennheiser Group had sales totaling 682 million.



http://www.sennheiser.com



About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, cameras, digital appliances, printers, medical equipment, network systems, and semiconductor and LED solutions.



For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at https://news.samsung.com/global/



For more information, please visit www.sennheiser.com/cco